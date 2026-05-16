NFL Skills Trainer "D. Rob" Discusses Working With Cam Coleman

May is a quiet month on the college football calendar but that doesn’t mean players aren’t getting ready for the upcoming season. In fact, due to player’s having more financial freedom, May is a busy month for the training business as players freely move around to the trainer of their choice. Superstar Texas receiver, Cam Coleman, however, was able to stay right near his new home in Austin.

Coleman recently met up with David Robinson, better known as D. Rob, a long time wide receiver trainer based out of Dallas. The one-time Oklahoma Sooners receiver’s X bio says it all:



By next April’s draft, Robinson will need to adjust his total numbers. On this day, In addition to working with Coleman, Robinson worked out Jaylen Pile (Michigan), Javonnie Gibson (Cincinnati), Craig Dandridge (Georgia), Isaiah Sategna (Oklahoma) and former Texas receiver Johntay Cook (Ole Miss).

Here’s Coleman in action:

Texas WR Cam Coleman getting offseason route running work in with trainer @drobalwayzopen in Austin #HookEm pic.twitter.com/WIYp6JmlpY — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) May 16, 2026

Said D. Rob, “Cam Coleman can do everything. He has elite ball skills, strong hands, he can bend, and his short-intermediate foot quickness, along with great body control and efficient footwork at his size is not normal. He’s going to be unstoppable.”

While Coleman is a fantastic prospect, there are always skills to further develop. Robinson elaborated, “He just needs to work on staying fast out of his breaks and running his arms through the catch when the ball is coming into his body.”

Robinson offered two comparisons for Coleman, one that’s pretty common, and one that will surely appeal to Texas fans.

“I compare him to Julio Jones and Texas legend Roy Williams.”

What reminds D. Rob of Williams? “The way he goes up and attacks the ball aggressively and has broad shoulders with large catch radius.”

While Coleman’s size and skill level will surely tantalize the NFL Draft community, Robinson also mentioned, “He is a great humble dude, quiet doesn’t say much, but is very coachable and loves the game. Pro scouts are going to love his personality.”