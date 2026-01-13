Nick Brooks expected to enter the transfer portal
Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Brooks played in five games and started three at left guard for the Longhorns in 2025.
Brooks debuted versus Sam Houston and played at Florida at left guard. He then started versus Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. The game in Starkville would be his last appearance of the 2025 season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks had an offensive grade of 36.6, a pass blocking grade of 17.1, and a run blocking grade of 46.5 across 221 snaps. He committed four penalties.
A member of Texas’ 2025 class, Brooks was ranked as the No. 335 overall prospect, the No. 24 offensive tackle, and the No. 45 player in Georgia in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Brooks as the No. 42 offensive tackle and the No. 59 player in Georgia.
