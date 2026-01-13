Nick Brooks expected to enter the transfer portal

Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Brooks played in five games and started three at left guard for the Longhorns in 2025.

BREAKING: Texas true freshman OT Nick Brooks is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3



Brooks appeared in multiple games this season for the Longhorns



He was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/RdimcsSbYy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026

Brooks debuted versus Sam Houston and played at Florida at left guard. He then started versus Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. The game in Starkville would be his last appearance of the 2025 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks had an offensive grade of 36.6, a pass blocking grade of 17.1, and a run blocking grade of 46.5 across 221 snaps. He committed four penalties.

A member of Texas’ 2025 class, Brooks was ranked as the No. 335 overall prospect, the No. 24 offensive tackle, and the No. 45 player in Georgia in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Brooks as the No. 42 offensive tackle and the No. 59 player in Georgia.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.