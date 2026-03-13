Nike partners with 16 Texas Longhorns athletes through Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program

According to a Friday press release, Nike has partnered with 16 Texas Longhorns student-athletes as part of its new Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program. According to Nike, Blue Ribbon Elite is a “first-of-its-kind initiative, represents a broad portfolio of athletes across disciplines, reimagining the NIL space by providing leading athletes and universities an unmatched level of collaboration that prioritizes the future of sport and athlete identity.”

“This is such a unique, innovative and awesome opportunity for our student-athletes to collaborate with Nike in their Blue Ribbon Elite program,” said Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte. “We’re beyond grateful to Nike for extending this to us and for our longstanding relationship with them. I’m also so thankful for all the work and leadership Sarah Baumgartner and our staff have provided in this initiative, and I’m absolutely thrilled for our student-athletes involved.”

The athletes signed include…

Reese Atwood (softball)

Dia Bell (football)

Cam Coleman (football)

Teagan Kavan (softball)

Hubert Kós (swimming)

Ava McDonald (soccer)

Tommy Morrison (golf)

Eva Okaro (swimming)

Farah O’Keefe (golf)

Aiden Robbins (baseball)

Colin Simmons (football)

Cari Spears (volleyball)

Torrey Stafford (volleyball)

Dylan Volantis (baseball)

Jonah Williams (baseball and football)

Ryan Wingo (football)

Quotes from selected Texas student-athletes

Teagan Kavan: “Nike is the pinnacle brand in sport, and representing them is a dream come true. It reinforces that I am capable, resilient and committed to getting better every day.”

Eva Okaro: “The values I share with Nike are rooted in authenticity and purpose. Nike encourages athletes to be fearless in pursuing their goals and to trust their own path, which strongly resonates with my journey through setbacks and growth. I also connect deeply with Nike’s commitment to individuality and self‑expression. Being confident in who I am, representing where I come from, and using my platform to inspire others are values that matter deeply to me.”

Dylan Volantis: “It’s an incredible honor to join Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite program, and I couldn’t be more grateful. I’ve been a Nike fan since I was a kid and have always worn the brand. Being able to call myself a Nike athlete is truly special for me and my family.”

Ryan Wingo: “I’ve always been a big sports fan, and growing up watching college, professional and Olympic athletes, Nike was a brand worn by so many great athletes I looked up to. It’s really an honor and means a lot to represent a brand I grew up watching my favorite players wear. It’s inspiring to represent the best. Playing for Texas and being a Nike Blue Ribbon Elite athlete, that’s a big motivation to chase greatness.”

