No. 4 Texas vs. No. 11 Alabama Preview

Both Texas and Alabama are looking to bounce back after going winless in last weekend’s matchups. Texas lost two games against Texas A&M, with the third being canceled, and Alabama suffered a 3-0 sweep at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The season has been up and down for the Crimson Tide. Can they come into Disch-Falk and walk away with a series win?

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With the fourth top 20 matchup in the last 5 weekends, Texas is battle tested and should be ready for the challenge.

Going off the historical matches, Texas last played Alabama in 2022, sweeping the Crimson Tide, owning an 11-1 record in the 12 times the two schools have faced off. The only time Alabama beat Texas was in 1904.

As you may be awar, the Longhorns and Crimson Tide had a notable matchup in their history, with Texas defeating Alabama twice in Omaha to win the 1983 national championship.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY — Alabama RHP Tyler Fay (3.79 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Dylan Volantis (2.01 ERA)

The first time we have seen the weekend rotation shifted in 2026, Volantis is set to take the mound on Friday. Jim Schlossnagle has previously said this is just to keep Volantis from sitting too long, and that the rotation change shouldn’t be read too much into. We will want to keep an eye on this spot in the coming weeks. Redshirt Junior Tyler Fay is enjoying his best year for the Crimson Tide, allowing only a .186 opponent batting average. Striking out 63 batters to 14 walks. He previously threw a complete game no-hitter against the Florida Gators.

SATURDAY — Alabama LHP Zane Adams (4.13 ERA) vs. Texas RHP Ruger Riojas (3.40 ERA)

Adams, similarly to Fay, is enjoying his best season for Alabama as well, posting solid numbers, allowing a .250 opponent batting average with 52 strikeouts to 13 walks. Riojas has been moved to the Saturday role with Volantis taking the Friday slot this week. Last weekend, we saw his fastball touching 98-99 mph, even when he was towards the middle of his outing. He has maintained an insane strikeout to walk ratio, sitting at 72 Ks to 11 walks.

SUNDAY — Alabama RHP Myles Upchurch (3.50 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Luke Harrison (4.33 ERA)

With Riojas being bumped down to Saturday, Harrison is sliding into the Sunday slot. Even with a down week in his last outing against Texas A&M, his opponent’s batting average in conference (.223) is the best mark from a Texas starter. Upchurch, the freshman, has been fantastic for the Crimson Tide, allowing only .200 opponent batting average in his true freshman season.

While Texas should hold the advantage over the Crimson Tide starters, this is going to be a weekend filled with excellent pitching matchups. Both teams will likely want to squeeze as much juice as they can from their starters; chasing these pitchers for both squads is paramount.

Both teams have fantastic pitching, though the offense of Texas tips the scales in the Longhorns’ favor stats wise. The Texas bats will not have an easy task this week, facing off against one of the few near-consensus top 25 teams across almost all pitching statistics. The Texas pitching, inversely, will be facing an easier opponent at the plate compared to last week’s bout against the Aggies, though Alabama is still a solid team at the plate.

The goal here needs to be winning the series. Alabama is a really good team and ranked No. 11 for a good reason. However, if the Longhorns find a way to sweep, that should send a message to the remaining opponents that Texas is not a team that will suffer from hangovers.

Though after last week, winning this series would do wonders for the morale of the fanbase and likely the team.