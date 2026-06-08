OMAHA: Texas heads to the College World Series for the 39th time after eliminating Oregon

The Texas Longhorns already have the record for the most appearances in the College World Series with 38. Make it 39.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

After defeating the Oregon Ducks two games to none in the Austin super regional, the Texas Longhorns are heading back to the College World Series for a record 39th time. It is the school’s first appearance in Omaha since the 2022 CWS and the first time the Longhorns have made the final eight under second-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Texas won the Austin super regional with wins on Saturday and Sunday, defeating the Ducks 11-3 in game one and 6-5 in game two.

The Longhorns are set to face Southeastern Conference regular season champion and No. 3 national seed Georgia in their first game in Omaha.

While this is Schlossnagle’s first time leading the Longhorns to the College World Series, it is his eighth CWS trip between head coaching stops at TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas.

Texas is looking for its seventh national championship and first since 2005. The Longhorns are also looking to return to the championship series for the first time since 2009.

In Texas’ last trip to Omaha, Schlossnagle’s Texas A&M program defeated the Longhorns 10-2 in an elimination game. The Aggies ended up making the national semifinals before falling to eventual national runner-up Oklahoma.

Schlossnagle’s most recent trip to Omaha came with Texas A&M just before he accepted the Texas head coaching job in 2024. A&M was seven outs away from its first national championship before dropping game two to Tennessee 4-1 then losing game three 6-5 after the Aggies won game one 9-5. Schlossnagle accepted the job in Austin quickly after returning home to College Station.

Texas players like Dylan Volantis, Luke Harrison, Carson Tinney, Ruger Riojas, Adrian Rodriguez, Casey Borba, Sam Cozart, Aiden Robbins, and the rest of the roster now get their first opportunity to represent the Longhorns in Omaha. Many of the players on the roster transferred to Texas or signed with the Longhorns in order to get a chance to compete for a national championship, and they’ll do just that after defeating the Ducks.

Texas is now 45-13 after advancing through the round of 16. Five more wins, and Texas will be hoisting the national championship trophy for the first time since 2005.