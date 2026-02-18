On3's way-too-early bowl projections have Texas in the CFP, but how far do the Longhorns go?
On3’s Brett McMurphy released his way-too-early bowl projections on Tuesday, slotting a team into every College Football Playoff matchup and bowl game.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on all things Texas Longhorns HERE]
McMurphy projected that the Longhorns would end up as the No. 5 seed in the 2026 CFP, earning a first-round game. His top four teams were No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 4 Miami (Fla.).
McMurphy had the Longhorns hosting No. 12 UTSA, who would enter the CFP as the highest-ranked team from the Group of Six. This would be a rematch of a regular season game scheduled for September 19 in Austin. Texas is the only Power Four team on UTSA’s schedule.
The projection had Texas prevailing over its in-system opponent, but how far did McMurphy have the Longhorns going?
No further than the quarterfinals. McMurphy projected that Texas would lose to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. This would be the first battle between the Longhorns and the Hurricanes since the 1991 Cotton Bowl, where No. 4 Miami smacked No. 3 Texas 46-3.
The 12-team field in McMurphy’s way-too-early list was…
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Utah
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- UTSA
McMurphy’s final four had Notre Dame battling and defeating Miami in the Orange Bowl and Georgia besting Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. McMurphy’s predicted national champion from the January 25, 2027 battle in Las Vegas? The Fighting Irish.
Here’s where McMurphy placed other teams on the Longhorns’ 2026 schedule. Every team except for Mississippi State and Arkansas were projected to earn an invitation to a postseason game.
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico vs. Texas State
Top 10
- 1New
Best in College Sports
Ranking top brands/influencers
- 2
OU hires RB coach
DeMarco Murray replaced
- 3Hot
Jaden Rashada
Settles NIL lawsuit vs. Billy Napier
- 4
Parker Sutherland
Cause of death revealed
- 5Trending
2026 Bowl Projections
Way-Too-Early predictions
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 15, 2027)
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State
First Round (Dec. 18-19)
No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Texas
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee vs. SMU
First Round (Dec. 18-19)
No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas Tech
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Florida vs. Wisconsin
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Ole Miss vs. Nebraska
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
LSU vs. Penn State