On3's way-too-early bowl projections have Texas in the CFP, but how far do the Longhorns go?

On3’s Brett McMurphy released his way-too-early bowl projections on Tuesday, slotting a team into every College Football Playoff matchup and bowl game.

McMurphy projected that the Longhorns would end up as the No. 5 seed in the 2026 CFP, earning a first-round game. His top four teams were No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 4 Miami (Fla.).

McMurphy had the Longhorns hosting No. 12 UTSA, who would enter the CFP as the highest-ranked team from the Group of Six. This would be a rematch of a regular season game scheduled for September 19 in Austin. Texas is the only Power Four team on UTSA’s schedule.

The projection had Texas prevailing over its in-system opponent, but how far did McMurphy have the Longhorns going?

No further than the quarterfinals. McMurphy projected that Texas would lose to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. This would be the first battle between the Longhorns and the Hurricanes since the 1991 Cotton Bowl, where No. 4 Miami smacked No. 3 Texas 46-3.

The 12-team field in McMurphy’s way-too-early list was…

Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Miami Texas Texas Tech Indiana Oregon Utah Texas A&M Oklahoma UTSA

McMurphy’s final four had Notre Dame battling and defeating Miami in the Orange Bowl and Georgia besting Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. McMurphy’s predicted national champion from the January 25, 2027 battle in Las Vegas? The Fighting Irish.

Here’s where McMurphy placed other teams on the Longhorns’ 2026 schedule. Every team except for Mississippi State and Arkansas were projected to earn an invitation to a postseason game.

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico vs. Texas State

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech

Sugar Bowl (Jan. 15, 2027)

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State

First Round (Dec. 18-19)

No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Texas

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee vs. SMU

First Round (Dec. 18-19)

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas Tech

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Florida vs. Wisconsin

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Ole Miss vs. Nebraska

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

LSU vs. Penn State

First Round (Dec. 18-19)

No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Indiana