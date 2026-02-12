Once again, the SEC and Big 10 lead the way in NFL Combine invites

Is it the Power Four or the Power Two? Judging by the number of NFL Combine invites sent to players from Southeastern Conference and Big 10 Conference schools, it’s the latter. The SEC had 114 players invited to the 2026 NFL Combine, the most of any league. The Big 10 was next with 84 players invited.

Fifty invites were sent to prospects from ACC schools with the Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers accounting for 19 of those 50. The Big 12 had 45 players receive invites. Eight of those Big 12 invites were to Texas Tech players.

This SEC and Big 10 dominance continues a trend that started when Texas joined the SEC ahead of the 2024 season. The SEC had 105 of the 329 invites to the NFL combine in 2025, with the Big 10 notching 79 invitations. All this has taken place despite the Big 10 winning the last three College Football Playoff national championships.

The SEC has led the way in terms of total draft selections dating back almost two decades. Last year, the SEC had 79 players selected in the NFL draft, with the Big 10 not far behind with 71 picks. Next up was the ACC with 42 followed by the Big 12 with 31.

Texas had seven players from its 2025 team invited to the 2026 NFL Combine. Tight end Jack Endries, offensive lineman DJ Campbell, defensive lineman Trey Moore, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau, defensive back Malik Muhammad, and defensive back Michael Taaffe will represent Texas in Indianapolis.

The school with the most 2026 NFL Combine invites was Texas A&M, who had 13 players receive opportunities to compete. Next up was Alabama with 12. Ohio State and LSU tied for third with 11. Following the Buckeyes and the Tigers was Georgia, Miami, and Oklahoma with 10 apiece.

Clemson, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State each had nine players earn invites.

Michigan and Texas Tech each had eight.

USC tied the Longhorns with seven invites.

Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Tennessee all had six invitations apiece.

The number of SEC players at the combine will likely translate to significant representation in the first round of the 2026 draft. In Field Yates’ most recent first-round mock for ESPN, 13 SEC players were included. That’s without a SEC player earning a spot in Yates’ mock top 10. Nine Big 10 players were put in Yates’ projected first 32.

The combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. Coverage of the combine will be on NFL Network and NFL+ starting February 26.