Oregon State OL Dylan Sikorski commits to Texas

The Longhorns have brought in their first transfer portal offensive lineman of the Steve Sarkisian era. Oregon State’s Dylan Sikorski committed to Texas today, choosing the Longhorns over Tennessee and Arkansas.

Sikorski has three years of eligibility remaining.

Originally from Sumner, Wash., the 6-foot-4, 332-pound O-lineman played in 14 games at Oregon State with six starts. During the 2025 season, he logged all of his 441 offensive snaps at left guard. He had a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 61.4, a run blocking grade of 59.7, and a pass blocking grade of 59.3. He allowed one sack in 238 pass blocking opportunities.

Sikorski is ranked as the No. 1087 overall prospect and the No. 90 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal, per the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks him as the No. 117 interior offensive lineman.

