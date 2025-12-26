Skip to main content
Texas
Other college football bowl games to watch this holiday weekend

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook18 hours agojosephcook89

As you celebrate the holiday with family, make sure you also are celebrating bowl games. Here’s what’s on tap today and this weekend.

Friday, December 26

GameAbove Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern – 12 p.m. – ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. New Mexico – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA – 7 p.m. – ESPN

Saturday, December 27

Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. Pitt – 10 a.m. – ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl: Clemson vs. Penn State – 11 a.m. – ABC
Fenway Bowl: Army vs. UConn – 1:15 p.m. – ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU vs. Georgia Tech – 2:30 p.m. – ABC
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State vs. Miami (Ohio) – 3:30 p.m. – CW
New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego State – 4:45 p.m. – ESPN
Gator Bowl: Missouri vs. Virginia – 6:30 p.m. – ABC
Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN

Monday, December 29

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. App State – 1 p.m. – ESPN

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. LA Tech – 1 p.m. – ESPN
Music City Bowl: Illinois vs. Tennessee – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN
Alamo Bowl: Southern Cal vs. TCU – 8 p.m. – ESPN

Wednesday, December 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt – 11 a.m. – ESPN
Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke – 1 p.m. – CBS
Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas – 2 p.m. – ABC
Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN

