Other college football bowl games to watch this holiday weekend
As you celebrate the holiday with family, make sure you also are celebrating bowl games. Here’s what’s on tap today and this weekend.
Friday, December 26
GameAbove Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern – 12 p.m. – ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. New Mexico – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA – 7 p.m. – ESPN
Saturday, December 27
Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. Pitt – 10 a.m. – ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl: Clemson vs. Penn State – 11 a.m. – ABC
Fenway Bowl: Army vs. UConn – 1:15 p.m. – ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU vs. Georgia Tech – 2:30 p.m. – ABC
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State vs. Miami (Ohio) – 3:30 p.m. – CW
New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego State – 4:45 p.m. – ESPN
Gator Bowl: Missouri vs. Virginia – 6:30 p.m. – ABC
Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN
Monday, December 29
Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. App State – 1 p.m. – ESPN
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. LA Tech – 1 p.m. – ESPN
Music City Bowl: Illinois vs. Tennessee – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN
Alamo Bowl: Southern Cal vs. TCU – 8 p.m. – ESPN
Wednesday, December 31
ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt – 11 a.m. – ESPN
Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke – 1 p.m. – CBS
Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas – 2 p.m. – ABC
Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN
