Other college football bowl games to watch this holiday weekend

As you celebrate the holiday with family, make sure you also are celebrating bowl games. Here’s what’s on tap today and this weekend.

Friday, December 26

GameAbove Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern – 12 p.m. – ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. New Mexico – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA – 7 p.m. – ESPN

Saturday, December 27

Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. Pitt – 10 a.m. – ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl: Clemson vs. Penn State – 11 a.m. – ABC

Fenway Bowl: Army vs. UConn – 1:15 p.m. – ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU vs. Georgia Tech – 2:30 p.m. – ABC

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State vs. Miami (Ohio) – 3:30 p.m. – CW

New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego State – 4:45 p.m. – ESPN

Gator Bowl: Missouri vs. Virginia – 6:30 p.m. – ABC

Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN

Monday, December 29

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. App State – 1 p.m. – ESPN

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. LA Tech – 1 p.m. – ESPN

Music City Bowl: Illinois vs. Tennessee – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN

Alamo Bowl: Southern Cal vs. TCU – 8 p.m. – ESPN

Wednesday, December 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt – 11 a.m. – ESPN

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke – 1 p.m. – CBS

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas – 2 p.m. – ABC

Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN

