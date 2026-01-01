Other College Football Playoff and post-New Year's bowl games of note

Hate watch was fun last night as Miami’s physicality put Ohio State in its place.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Orange Bowl, 11:00 AM (CST): A good old fashioned blue blood battle between Nike and Cody Campbell. I don’t have a big issue with Tech, personally, but I can’t root for them. Or Oregon. I’ll take an entertaining Alamo Bowl-like game to kick things off.

Rose Bowl, 3:00 PM (CST): Give me Indiana all day long. I’m quite happy with every SEC team losing but more so here with Curt Cinderella leading his undefeated team into battle. How can you not like that guy? There’s a triumvirate of semi-olds I like in Cignetti, Whittigham, and Fritz. Those SOBs can coach.

Sugar Bowl, 7:00 PM (CST): I wish this was the first game as I don’t see it being all that compelling. Many of Ole Miss’ coaches are actually LSU coaches, meanwhile, it’s another home game for Georgia.

Other post-New Years Bowls

January 2

Armed Forces: Rice versus Texas State – 12 p.m. – ESPN

Liberty: Navy vs. Cincinnati – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

Duke’s Mayo: Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest – 7 p.m. – ESPN

Holiday: Arizona vs. SMU – 7 p.m. – Fox

FCS and Division III

Division III Finals: North Central (Ill.) vs. Wisconsin-River Falls – Sunday, January 4 – 7 p.m. – ESPN

FCS Finals: Illinois State vs. Montana State – Monday, January 5 – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.