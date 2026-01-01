Other College Football Playoff and post-New Year's bowl games of note
Hate watch was fun last night as Miami’s physicality put Ohio State in its place.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]
Orange Bowl, 11:00 AM (CST): A good old fashioned blue blood battle between Nike and Cody Campbell. I don’t have a big issue with Tech, personally, but I can’t root for them. Or Oregon. I’ll take an entertaining Alamo Bowl-like game to kick things off.
Rose Bowl, 3:00 PM (CST): Give me Indiana all day long. I’m quite happy with every SEC team losing but more so here with Curt Cinderella leading his undefeated team into battle. How can you not like that guy? There’s a triumvirate of semi-olds I like in Cignetti, Whittigham, and Fritz. Those SOBs can coach.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
CFP Quarterfinals
CGD makes picks
- 2New
Lincoln Kienholz
OSU QB to portal
- 3Trending
Michigan OC
Whittingham makes hire
- 4
Arch Manning prediction
Paul Finebaum calls his shot
- 5
Steve Sarkisian
It felt good kicking their ass
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Sugar Bowl, 7:00 PM (CST): I wish this was the first game as I don’t see it being all that compelling. Many of Ole Miss’ coaches are actually LSU coaches, meanwhile, it’s another home game for Georgia.
Other post-New Years Bowls
January 2
Armed Forces: Rice versus Texas State – 12 p.m. – ESPN
Liberty: Navy vs. Cincinnati – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
Duke’s Mayo: Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest – 7 p.m. – ESPN
Holiday: Arizona vs. SMU – 7 p.m. – Fox
FCS and Division III
Division III Finals: North Central (Ill.) vs. Wisconsin-River Falls – Sunday, January 4 – 7 p.m. – ESPN
FCS Finals: Illinois State vs. Montana State – Monday, January 5 – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.