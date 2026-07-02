Inside Texas Football
Paging through the 2026 preview mags: Phil Steele's
College football preview magazines showing up on the shelves at book and grocery stores help signal that the season continues to get closer. Hundreds of laminated pages previewing each team are turned by thousands of fans annually as a way to do a little research on not only your favorite team, but also opponents.
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While there’s no match for Inside Texas, there is some valuable data that magazine creators are able to put on paper ahead of the 2026 season.
Here’s a look at what Phil Steele had to say about the Longhorns, the SEC, and more.
All Meathead Team selections
This comes from Jacob Hester and Pat Kirwan of Movin’ the Chains on Sirius XM. According to Steele’s magazine, the All Meathead team “celebrates the players who embody everything we love about football: toughness, physicality, grit, selflessness, and doing the dirty work.”
- OL Trevor Goosby
Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American Team
First Team
- OT Trevor Goosby
- DE Colin Simmons
- LB Rasheem Biles
- PR Ryan Niblett
Second Team
- QB Arch Manning
- WR Cam Coleman
Third Team
- WR Ryan Wingo
- S Jelani McDonald
Third Team
- N/A
Fourth Team
- DT Hero Kanu
- All Purpose Hollywood Smothers
Phil Steele’s top individual units
Quarterback – No. 2
- The Longhorns only trail Oregon. Texas boasts Manning, KJ Lacey, Dia Bell, and MJ Morris.
Running back – No. 2
- Texas is only behind Missouri, who claims Ahmad Hardy. Steele was cognizant of the gunshot incident when publishing his rankings.
Receivers – No. 4
- The returns of Wingo and Emmett Mosley V and the addition of Coleman has the Longhorns behind Ohio State, Oregon, and Miami.
Offensive line – No. 18
Defensive line – No. 4
- Simmons and Kanu boost the Longhorns here, but Steele also mentions Alex January as a “budding superstar.”
Linebackers – No. 3
- Trailing only Notre Dame and LSU, Steele gushes over Biles and Justin Cryer along with Ty’Anthony Smith and Tyler Atkinson
Defensive back – No. 19
Special Teams – No. 1
- Steele mentions that Texas has been top five in his ST rankings three of the past four years. He has good things to say about kicker Gianni Spetic and punter Mac Chiumento along with Niblett as the featured returner.
Phil Steele’s toughest 2026 schedules
- Texas
- Michigan
- USC
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Michigan State
- Mississippi State
- Purdue
- Florida
Welcome to life in the nine-game SEC schedule era. Texas faces teams Steele thinks are very talented, including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 21 LSU as ranked by how Steele views the current roster.
Phil Steele’s Preseason Top 40
Steele stresses that these rankings “take into account the totality of the circumstances that I feel each team will face… My Top 40 is based on where I project the teams to finish in the final rankings.”
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Miami
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- BYU
Phil Steele’s 2026 SEC forecast
1 Georgia
1 Texas
3 Alabama
3 Oklahoma
5 Ole Miss
5 Texas A&M
7 Tennessee
7 LSU
9 South Carolina
9 Auburn
11 Florida
11 Vanderbilt
11 Missouri
14 Mississippi State
15 Kentucky
16 Arkansas
On Texas, Steele says the Longhorns are a “SEC and national title favorite.”
Preseason All-SEC Selections
First Team
- QB Arch Manning
- WR Ryan Wingo
- WR Cam Coleman
- OT Trevor Goosby
- DE Colin Simmons
- LB Rasheem Biles
Second Team
- RB Hollywood Smothers
- DT Hero Kanu
- S Jelani McDonald
- PR Ryan Niblett
Third Team
- N/A
Fourth Team
- N/A
Interesting tidbits from his Texas preview
- Oklahoma is the only team that will face the Longhorns following a bye. However, Texas has a bye ahead of the Red River Shootout as well.
Top Freshmen
Quarterback
- No. 3 – Dia Bell
Running back
- No. 6 – Derrek Cooper
Wide receiver
- No. 7 – Jermaine Bishop
- No. 50 – Chris Stewart
Offensive line
- No. 7 – John Turntine
Defensive line
- No. 2 – Richard Wesley
- No. 15 – Jamarion Carlton
- No. 22 – James Johnson
Linebacker
- No. 1 – Tyler Atkinson
- No. 12 – Kosi Okpala
Long snapper
- No. 8 – Trott O’Neal
Defensive back
- No. 19 – Samari Matthews
- No. 66 – Hayward Howard
- No. 72 – Toray Davis