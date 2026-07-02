Paging through the 2026 preview mags: Phil Steele's

College football preview magazines showing up on the shelves at book and grocery stores help signal that the season continues to get closer. Hundreds of laminated pages previewing each team are turned by thousands of fans annually as a way to do a little research on not only your favorite team, but also opponents.

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While there’s no match for Inside Texas, there is some valuable data that magazine creators are able to put on paper ahead of the 2026 season.

Here’s a look at what Phil Steele had to say about the Longhorns, the SEC, and more.

All Meathead Team selections

This comes from Jacob Hester and Pat Kirwan of Movin’ the Chains on Sirius XM. According to Steele’s magazine, the All Meathead team “celebrates the players who embody everything we love about football: toughness, physicality, grit, selflessness, and doing the dirty work.”

OL Trevor Goosby

Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American Team

First Team

OT Trevor Goosby

DE Colin Simmons

LB Rasheem Biles

PR Ryan Niblett

Second Team

QB Arch Manning

WR Cam Coleman

Third Team

WR Ryan Wingo

S Jelani McDonald

Third Team

N/A

Fourth Team

DT Hero Kanu

All Purpose Hollywood Smothers

Phil Steele’s top individual units

Quarterback – No. 2

The Longhorns only trail Oregon. Texas boasts Manning, KJ Lacey, Dia Bell, and MJ Morris.

Running back – No. 2

Texas is only behind Missouri, who claims Ahmad Hardy. Steele was cognizant of the gunshot incident when publishing his rankings.

Receivers – No. 4

The returns of Wingo and Emmett Mosley V and the addition of Coleman has the Longhorns behind Ohio State, Oregon, and Miami.

Offensive line – No. 18

Defensive line – No. 4

Simmons and Kanu boost the Longhorns here, but Steele also mentions Alex January as a “budding superstar.”

Linebackers – No. 3

Trailing only Notre Dame and LSU, Steele gushes over Biles and Justin Cryer along with Ty’Anthony Smith and Tyler Atkinson

Defensive back – No. 19

Special Teams – No. 1

Steele mentions that Texas has been top five in his ST rankings three of the past four years. He has good things to say about kicker Gianni Spetic and punter Mac Chiumento along with Niblett as the featured returner.

Phil Steele’s toughest 2026 schedules

Texas Michigan USC Arkansas Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan State Mississippi State Purdue Florida

Welcome to life in the nine-game SEC schedule era. Texas faces teams Steele thinks are very talented, including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 21 LSU as ranked by how Steele views the current roster.

Phil Steele’s Preseason Top 40

Steele stresses that these rankings “take into account the totality of the circumstances that I feel each team will face… My Top 40 is based on where I project the teams to finish in the final rankings.”

Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Texas Indiana Oregon Miami Alabama Texas Tech BYU

Phil Steele’s 2026 SEC forecast

1 Georgia

1 Texas

3 Alabama

3 Oklahoma

5 Ole Miss

5 Texas A&M

7 Tennessee

7 LSU

9 South Carolina

9 Auburn

11 Florida

11 Vanderbilt

11 Missouri

14 Mississippi State

15 Kentucky

16 Arkansas

On Texas, Steele says the Longhorns are a “SEC and national title favorite.”

Preseason All-SEC Selections

First Team

QB Arch Manning

WR Ryan Wingo

WR Cam Coleman

OT Trevor Goosby

DE Colin Simmons

LB Rasheem Biles

Second Team

RB Hollywood Smothers

DT Hero Kanu

S Jelani McDonald

PR Ryan Niblett

Third Team

N/A

Fourth Team

N/A

Interesting tidbits from his Texas preview

Oklahoma is the only team that will face the Longhorns following a bye. However, Texas has a bye ahead of the Red River Shootout as well.

Top Freshmen

Quarterback

No. 3 – Dia Bell

Running back

No. 6 – Derrek Cooper

Wide receiver

No. 7 – Jermaine Bishop

No. 50 – Chris Stewart

Offensive line

No. 7 – John Turntine

Defensive line

No. 2 – Richard Wesley

No. 15 – Jamarion Carlton

No. 22 – James Johnson

Linebacker

No. 1 – Tyler Atkinson

No. 12 – Kosi Okpala

Long snapper

No. 8 – Trott O’Neal

Defensive back