Parker Livingstone to enter the transfer portal

Texas just completed a 9-3 regular season with losses to Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia and was left out of the College Football Playoff despite wins over Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. It’s the first time since 2022 that the Longhorns have been left out of the College Football Playoff and failed to play for its conference championship.

The Longhorns will have plenty to do in the offseason ahead of 2026, including preparing for what is likely Arch Manning’s final season plus replacing defensive standouts like Michael Taaffe, Ethan Burke, and several others.

The program will be making changes throughout the offseason after signing the No. 10 class according to Rivals. The transfer portal opens on January 2, and the Longhorns will undoubtedly be active in that portion of the talent acquisition cycle.

Stay up to date with all things Longhorns via Inside Texas.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.