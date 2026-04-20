Photo Gallery: Texas finishes spring with fan day practice

Inside Texas photographer Will Gallagher was on the sidelines Saturday to capture the action from the Longhorns’ Orange-White practice at Fan Day. Here are his best photos from Campbell-Williams Field.
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Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Daylan McCutcheon, Kade Phillips (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Connor Robertson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hero Kanu (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Trevor Goosby (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Trevor Goosby (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Lance Jackson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Colin Simmons (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jordan Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jordan Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jordan Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Will Muschamp, Arch Manning (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Will Muschamp, Arch Manning (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Colton Vasek (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Mikey Bukauskas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Mikey Bukauskas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas running backs (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
James Simon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
James Simon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
James Simon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
James Simon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Arch Manning (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Arch Manning (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Arch Manning (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Emmett Mosley (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Chris Jackson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Ryan Wingo (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Ryan Wingo (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Cam Coleman, Steve Sarkisian, Jermaine Bishop (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Cam Coleman, Jermaine Bishop, Sterling Berkhalter (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Kohen Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Kohen Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Sterling Berkhalter (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Spencer Shannon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Spencer Shannon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Andre Cojoe, Dylan Sikorski (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Richard Wesley (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Richard Wesley (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Brooks Kieschnick Jr. (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Brooks Kieschnick Jr., Jamarion Carlton (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
John Turntine (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Kyle Flood, Dylan Sikorski (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Kyle Flood, Dylan Sikorski (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Dylan Sikorski (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Zion Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Zion Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Zion Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Ian Geffrard (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Myron Charles (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas D-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Melvin Siani (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Lance Jackson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jaydon Chatman, Zion Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jaydon Chatman, Zion Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jordan Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Trevor Goosby (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Brad Spence (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Alex January (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Richard Wesley (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Smith Orogbo (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line, Brandon Baker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jaydon Chatman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Spencer Shannon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Devin Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
John Turntine (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Dylan Sikorski (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jermaine Bishop (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jermaine Bishop (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jamarion Carlton (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Tyler Atkinson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Spencer Shannon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Michael Masunas, Jonte Newman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Tyler Atkinson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Daylan McCutcheon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Daylan McCutcheon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Daylan McCutcheon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Toray Davis (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Myron Charles (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian, Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Sterling Berkhalter (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Daylan McCutcheon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hayward Howard (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Zelus Hicks (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Kosi Okpala (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Josiah Sharma, Jett Walker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Rocky Cummings (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Zion Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Richard Wesley (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
John Turntine (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
John Turntine (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Devin Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
James Simon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Rasheem Biles (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Richard Wesley (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian, Tyler Atkinson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Michael Terry (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Ryan Niblett (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Ryan Niblett (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Jabbar Juluke (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Ryan Niblett (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Ryan Niblett (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Michael Terry (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Lance Jackson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Hero Kanu (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
AJ Milwee (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Texas O-line (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Bo Mascoe (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Gianni Spetic (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Gianni Spetic (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)
Devin Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)