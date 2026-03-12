Photo Gallery: The best photos from Texas' second spring practice

Photo Gallery: The best photos from Texas' second spring practiceby: Will Gallagher1 hour agoRead In App Will Gallagher was in DKR on Wednesday for the Longhorns’ second practice of the spring. Here are some of his best photos from the media viewing window. [Sign up for Inside Texas for 50%! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE] Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Dia Bell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Spencer Shannon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jabbar Juluke (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jabbar Juluke (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jabbar Juluke (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jabbar Juluke (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jabbar Juluke (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jabbar Juluke (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Daylan McCutcheon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jordan Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jabar Juluke, Michael Terry III (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Michael Terry III (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Michael Terry III (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Luke Dunham (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Dia Bell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Dia Bell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) KJ Lacey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Dia Bell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Sterling Berkhalter (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Cam Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Graceson Littleton, Bo Mascoe (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Graceson Littleton, Bo Mascoe (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Ziki Umeozulu (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jelani McDonald, Derek Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jelani McDonald, Derek Williams (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Ziky Umeozulu (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jeff Banks, Mikey Bukauskas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Will Muschamp (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) LaAllan Clark, Colin Simmons (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Melvin Siani (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jordan Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Kohen Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jordan Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jeff Banks (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Michael Masunas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Nick Townsend (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Ridge Barker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Spencer Shannon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jaydon Chatman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Chris Stewart (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Chris Stewart (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Dia Bell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Dia Bell (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Daylan McCutcheon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Daylan McCutcheon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) KJ Lacey, Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Cam Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Cam Coleman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jett Walker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Derrek Cooper (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) James Simon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) James Simon (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Raleek Brown (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jett Walker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Ryan Niblett (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Brooks Kieschnick Jr. (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Brooks Kieschnick Jr. (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jonte Newman (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Jackson Christian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Brandon Baker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Brandon Baker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) John Turntine, Jackson Christian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) John Turntine (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Dylan Sikorski (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Kaden Scherer, Connor Robertson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Kaden Scherer Connor Robertson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Kyle Flood (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Hollywood Smothers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas) Cam Coleman(Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)