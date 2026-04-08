Practice Report: Simmons Goes Off, Deep DT Room & McDonald/Williams Safety Roles

Here’s everything you need to know from Texas’ latest practice.

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The video provides an in-depth report on recent Texas Longhorns football practice insights, primarily focusing on defensive developments and player performances. Eric Nahlin discusses how Colin Simmons has been unleashed during practice and demonstrated extraordinary pass-rushing ability by recording five or six sacks, dispelling concerns that the defensive scheme might limit his production. The defense is evolving into a more holistic unit under coach Will Muschamp, emphasizing team success over individual stats.

A key theme is the ongoing give-and-take between offense and defense during spring practices. Turnovers and interceptions have been more frequent, especially from players like Jelani McDonald, who has excelled in limiting deep passes—a major focus of the defensive scheme this spring.

The report also addresses the roles of safeties McDonald and Derek Williams, highlighting their complementary skill sets. McDonald is noted for his man coverage and ability to play nickel, while Derek brings more physicality and run-support capability. Both are expected to contribute significantly this season as they continue mastering the defensive nuances.

Defensive tackle and cornerback positions have less defined depth charts, with coaches mixing players and fronts frequently. Several players like Hero Kanu, Alex January, Ian Geffard, Maraad Watson, and Myron Charles are noted for stepping up, with specific praise for Watson’s energy and selfless play that supports teammates’ standout performances.

On offense, the team is experimenting with two-back sets and potentially diamond formations to utilize the versatility and speed of backs like Ryan Nibblet and Raleek Brown. These formations aim to create space and increase passing opportunities, suggesting the offense is evolving to leverage athleticism and diversity in skill sets.

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