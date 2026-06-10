Predicting the kickoff times and TV partners for Texas' 2026 schedule

While Texas fans already know a few kickoff times and television partners for games on the 2026 schedule, more details about the Longhorns’ upcoming campaign will be revealed tonight at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

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Television windows for all remaining SEC-controlled games will be announced ⬇️



📺 SEC Now: Inside the 2026 Football Schedule

🗓️ Wednesday, June 10

⏰ 7 PM ET#SECFB x @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/iiwj4KnMN2 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 27, 2026

Games will get the Early (11 a.m.-12 p.m. Central), Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m. Central), or Night (5-7 p.m. Central) designations. Some will also receive “Flex” designations, meaning they could be Afternoon or Night games.

In addition to the four games with established kickoff times and TV partners (Texas State, Ohio State, UTSA, Texas A&M), here’s my prediction for what the Longhorns will get for their remaining eight games.

Texas State

This one is confirmed and not a prediction.

Date: September 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV partner: ESPN

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Ohio State

This one is confirmed and not a prediction.

Date: September 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV partner: ABC

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

UTSA

This one is confirmed and not a prediction.

Date: September 19

Time: 7 p.m.

TV partner: ESPN+

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Tennessee

Prediction

Date: September 26

Time: Flex

TV partner: Flex

Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

The main games that could be on an ESPN channel this week include Oklahoma at Georgia, Texas A&M at LSU, Texas at Tennessee from the SEC. Outside of the league but in a Big 10 not affiliated with ESPN, there’s Notre Dame at Purdue, Wisconsin at Penn State, Illinois at Ohio State, and Oregon at USC. A flex designation gives the SEC the chance to keep this game at night.

Oklahoma

Prediction

Date: October 10

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV partner: ABC

Location: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

Texas A&M at Missouri at 11 a.m., then the Red River Shootout at 2:30 p.m., then Georgia at Alabama in prime time. That’s a solid day for the SEC.

Florida

Prediction

Date: October 17

Time: 7 p.m.

TV partner: SEC Network

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Florida has a manageable schedule up to this point, while the Longhorns will have been challenged at least three times by top teams. The Longhorns won’t get the 2:30 kick time because that’ll go to Knoxville for Alabama at Tennessee. Around the country, Ohio State visits Indiana, Notre Dame travels to BYU, Arizona State plays at Texas Tech, Florida State visits Miami, and Georgia hosts Auburn. Those games will get a lot of attention on the main airwaves, but this is a battle that won’t likely be relegated to the a.m.

Ole Miss

Prediction

Date: October 24

Time: 11 a.m.

TV partner: ESPN

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

A Brendan Sorsby showdown with Texas Tech at Cincinnati will likely draw a considerable amount of attention, and this battle with the Rebels is a smart game to matchup with Indiana at Michigan at 11 a.m.. Texas A&M goes to Tuscaloosa this evening, likely taking one of the main spots.

Mississippi State

Prediction

Date: October 31

Time: Flex

TV partner: Flex

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

The ACC actually delivers a few intriguing matchups this week like Clemson at Florida State and Miami at North Carolina. The Big 10 won’t put Ohio State at USC at 9 a.m. local time for the Trojans. Plus, Florida and Georgia match up on this day and that’s typically a 2:30 p.m. Central game.

Missouri

Prediction

Date: November 7

Time: 11 a.m.

TV partner: ESPN

Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

With Alabama at LSU, Georgia at Ole Miss, and Oklahoma at Florida all happening on the same day, the Longhorns might get squeezed out of prime TV territory here. Also, the Holy War is going on in the Big 12 and Oregon visits Ohio State.

LSU

Prediction

Date: November 14

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV partner: ABC

Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

It does not matter what else is happening this weekend. This is the game of the weekend.

Arkansas

Prediction

Date: November 21

Time: Flex

TV partner: Flex

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

The Razorbacks aren’t likely to make a lot of waves in year one under Ryan Silverfield and could be looking for nothing more than to play spoiler. That storyline isn’t all that compelling, especially when Texas A&M visits Oklahoma and LSU and Lane Kiffin return to Tennessee. This is SoCon Saturday though, so some SEC teams are playing easy wins like UT-Chattanooga, Samford, Wofford, and Tennessee Tech. This won’t get a morning game treatment because of the other buy games, but this one isn’t going to be on ABC.

Texas A&M

This one is confirmed and not a prediction.

Date: November 27

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV partner: ABC

Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas