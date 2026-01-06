Preview and prediction: Texas battles Tennessee in Knoxville in second game of SEC slate

Texas basketball began its 2026 the way many people began theirs: sluggish, unfocused, and full of regret. Like any New Year’s resolution, the fix won’t come with empty promises. Action has to be taken to right the wrongs of their home-opening loss to Mississippi State; of course, the solution is no simple task.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Texas basketball’s SEC schedule takes a major step up in difficulty for game two as the Longhorns travel east to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on January 6 (8PM, ESPN2). The Vols, ranked No. 21 in the country, have an experienced roster with some top-end freshman talent mixed in, even if some that young talent hasn’t quite performed up to expectations yet.

Volunteers roster

Ja’Kobi Gillespie leads Tennessee on offense, and is a real threat to either score or facilitate as the primary ball handler. He averages 17.6 points and 5.7 assists, leading the team in both categories. A transfer from Maryland, Gillespie has been one of the most valuable newcomers in the country this year, and serves as the engine for Barnes’ team. Other guards that see minutes are Bishop Boswell (5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals), Amaree Abram (5 points, 2 rebounds), and Amari Evans (4 points, 2.4 rebounds).

The aforementioned inconsistent freshman is five-star forward/wing Nate Ament, a near-unanimous top-five prospect in the country who has, despite his counting stats, gotten off to a rough start from an efficiency and ball security angle. He is second on the team in scoring and rebounding with 15.2 points and 6.6 boards per game, but shoots just 39.8% from the field and 28.3% from three. He also turns it over 2.5 times per game, further leading to criticism of his share of minutes per game (27.2).

Other notable players for Barnes are forwards JP Estrella (10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Jaylen Carey (9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds), both of whom play major roles scoring and attacking the glass. DeWayne Brown II (5.3 points, 4.2 rebounds) is another freshman that will receive minutes at the forward spot. Center Felix Okpara (7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks) patrols the paint, a crucial position considering the way Rick Barnes runs his defense.

Dec 21, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) shoots the ball against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Rick Barnes offense

Tennessee runs a motion offense based on continuity. Constant movement through cuts as well as decisive passing defines his system; he also emphasizes actions like ball reversals over screens or isolations. While pick-and-rolls are still used occasionally, they are not a primary function. Barnes wants to create spacing by moving the ball around the perimeter, getting the defense to commit before attacking with backdoor cuts or drives through the gap.

They are not a team that will emphasize a fast pace, and are most comfortable in half-court games heavy on physicality. The overall goal is mistake-free, disciplined basketball that limits turnovers and results in high-quality looks, even if it takes time off of the shot clock. They rank 332nd in the nation in pace at just 64.7 possessions per game, so they’re obviously in no rush to put up a bad attempt.

Rick Barnes defense

Barnes is a defensive-minded coach, one whose system relies on pack line principles, but is ultimately a man-to-man scheme. The focus is to lock down the paint and prevent drives to the basket, pushing opposing ball handlers to the perimeter. They play containment, meaning they want to drive opponents into help defense, as well as emphasizing physicality instead of gambling for steals.

Gap help and early rotations are key as well, as perimeter defenders are asked to stunt and recover quickly. Despite this, Barnes’ defenses do not rack up steals; instead, they want to keep opponents in front of them and play a controlled style. Closeouts are similarly conservative in that Volunteers defenders will not fly by when contesting on the perimeter, helping to prevent fouls as well as easy drives to the basket.

It’s a system that requires buy-in and high levels of communication, which is why Barnes looks for upperclassmen in the portal. As far as archetypes go, he prefers athletic wings that can be versatile on the defensive end. This year, Tennessee is 12th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom, giving up just 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

Dec 16, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34), forward Jaylen Carey (23), guard Ethan Burg (35) and guard Troy Henderson (24) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

How Texas matches up

If the last game was not enough of an indication of where this Texas basketball team is from a talent standpoint, let me say frankly that this Tennessee roster is top-to-bottom better in (almost) every area, with the exception being the 3-spot, where Dailyn Swain is better than Ament. The Volunteers’ bench also clears Texas’, as they have a much deeper rotation of effective players.

Outside of the pure talent differential, the Vols’ offense will likely retain its efficiency versus a Texas defense that has been downright bad most of 2025-26. Where Barnes and company will make their mark is attacking the late rotations on the perimeter, which may be the Longhorns’ biggest weakness overall this season. Texas is 207th in the nation in defending three-pointers, allowing opponents to shoot 34.1%.

Tennessee also holds opponents to 44.5% effective field goal rate on defense (28.4% from three and 46% on twos), meaning the ‘Horns will have a difficult time getting shots off from anywhere given the way the Vols will play the gaps. For reference, the average college team holds opponents to 51.2% effective field goal rate, which translates to 33.6% from deep and 51.7% on shots inside the arc.

Prediction

KenPom projects an 82-72 victory for Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, which feels generous in Texas’ favor. This has all the ingredients for a blowout.

A Tennessee defense that smothers opponents by shutting down driving lanes

A Vols offense that prioritizes attacking opposing perimeter rotations using cuts and ball reversals

A hostile environment on the road

So which version of Texas shows up? If it’s the group that played with intensity and edge against UConn, the Longhorns can be competitive. If it’s the iteration that sleepwalked through their home opener against Mississippi State, Tennessee should have little trouble covering.

Tennesse is a 10.5-point favorite over Texas. I think it’s likely that the Vols cover.

2025-26 Texas roster