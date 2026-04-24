Previewing Texas' SEC road trip to Vanderbilt

After taking two top-11 matchups versus Alabama at home, the Texas Longhorns are looking to add another SEC series win to their collection in 2026. If the Longhorns want to win the SEC regular season title, there is little to no margin for error with Georgia leading conference. Beyond that, the Longhorns want to continue to cement their claim for a top-8 national seed in the NCAA tournament come late May.

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HISTORY

The last time the Texas Longhorns travelled to Nashville to face off against the Commodores on the baseball diamond was 119 years ago in 1907. Safe to say this is new territory for the Longhorns team. Vanderbilt currently holds a 9-7 advantage in head-to-head games for the history of these two squads.

Vanderbilt in SEC play

Vanderbilt has had a lackluster season so far in SEC play, sitting dead .500 at 9-9. With three SEC series wins, the first versus LSU originally looked like Vanderbilt was a team about to put the league on notice. They also swept Tennessee and took the series at Kentucky as well.

They have played well at home, with a 6-3 SEC record. Two of the losses came in close games against Oklahoma in Nashville.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – Texas LHP Dylan Volantis (2.13 ERA) vs. Vanderbilt RHP Connor Fennell (4.74 ERA)

Volantis, the new Friday night arm, is allowing a .217 opposing batting average in conference play, with a WHIP of 1.17 in 27.1 IP. Extra base hits have not come easy against the talented lefty with only four allowed in conference play. Fennell leads Vanderbilt pitchers in total IP in conference play at 35.2, allowing a .267 average. He has a WHIP of 1.29, but he strands 78.8% of baserunners.

SATURDAY – Texas RHP Ruger Riojas (3.25 ERA) vs. TBA

After allowing 11 of his 19 earned runs on the season against South Carolina and Texas A&M, Riojas is looking to bounce back after allowing only one earned run in 99 pitches against Alabama. Last week we saw a return to his excellent strikeout to walk ratio with 11 Ks and 1 BB. We are in a wait-and-see approach with who the Commodores will roll out on Saturday.

SUNDAY – Texas LHP Luke Harrison (4.09 ERA) vs. Vanderbilt RHP Wyatt Nadeau (5.40 ERA)

Harrison pitched about as well as one could in a loss last week, striking out 10 batters and issuing 3 walks. He allowed only two earned runs in 106 pitches. If Texas can continue to get outings like that, there won’t be many more game three losses. Nadeau is a freshman stepping up for Vanderbilt, his issue has been allowing too many walks. Texas will want to remain patient at the plate and take advantage of his 26 walks in conference play.

Statistical Matchup

On paper, this is another series that the Longhorns should be able to win. Texas holds an advantage over Vanderbilt in both hitting and pitching, though Vanderbilt is a team that offensively can do some damage.

Winning this series is likely a must if the Longhorns want to get back into the race for first in the SEC.

At the end of the day, winning the series and maintaining a top-8 seed in the tournament is all that really matters. The goal is and always should be to make it to Omaha, and getting as easy of a path to that goal is the primary goal.