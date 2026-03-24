Previewing Texas vs. Houston

The Texas Longhorns are on short rest as they’re travelling down to Houston for a midweek game against the Cougars. Texas, coming off of an emotional weekend series against a top five conference opponent, looks to be in a prime trap game spot despite dropping a Tuesday game to Tarleton State last week. Houston has lost four straight games heading into today, and the Cougars will be hungry for an upset. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ will stream the game.

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When playing ranked teams this season, the Cougars have offered their best to the ranked opponent. They won their first game against then No. 21 Wake Forest, battled hard in a 2-1 loss against then No. 19 ranked Oregon State, and fell to the then No. 25 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns the extra innings.

They will be looking to do the same against Texas.

However, Texas will be entering the game as heavy favorites over the Houston Cougars. Per pearatings.com, the Longhorns hold a projected 5.1 run differential over the Cougars, with an 84.2% chance of walking away winners.

That projection looks solid when looking at the statistical comparison between the two teams. Texas is a top 10 team in all but one pitching category, and top 40 in all of the hitting categories. All while having the 19th hardest strength of schedule so far in 2026. The Cougars don’t have a single category in pitching or hitting to record as a top 40 team, with the 64th best SOS.

The Houston pitching has not been amazing, and they are putting the ball in the hands of first time collegiate starter Caleb Kimble. It would be a massive surprise to see Kimble go for more than a three innings, as his highest total of pitches in his two appearances is 36 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. For the Longhorns, Jason Flores will get his shot at redemption. His last start was the first Tuesday match of the season against Lamar, where he was relieved after just 1.2 innings pitched.

Pitching Matchup – Tuesday vs. Houston



Caleb Kimble: 7.71 ERA || 2.13 WHIP || 2.1 IP || .300 BAA

Jason Flores: 9.00 ERA || 2.40 WHIP || 5.0 IP || .391 BAA



Jason Flores will get a shot at redemption on the road against Houston, his last start came against Lamar on February 17th pic.twitter.com/M1olsGS0S6 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 24, 2026

The Longhorns offense will look to gain some much needed confidence after facing some very good pitching against both Tarleton State and Auburn. Confidence that will be needed against an Oklahoma staff that routinely has excellent pitching, something Texas fans should know well given former pitching coach Skip Johnson is the head coach at Oklahoma.

As for the Houston core group of starters, they are solid at the plate but have nothing to strike fear into the hearts of the Texas pitchers. Only one of those batters is hitting above .300, with only three hitters having double digit extra-base hits.

Texas will need to limit the free bases. If the Longhorns can do that, the path for the Houston Cougars to defeat Texas is hard to see. There will be a familiar face in red who has had some recent playing time in Easton Winfield, it will be interesting to see if he gets a start against his former team.

At the end of the day, despite having short rest and travelling down to Houston, the Longhorns should come out on top today.