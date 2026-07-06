Projecting Where the Current Texas Longhorns 2027 Commits Fit on the Field

The 2027 recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, but Texas already has the foundation of a talented class. This isn’t a projection of today’s roster. Instead, it’s an early look at where each current commitment fits once they arrive in Austin and develop inside Steve Sarkisian’s program. From Ty Knutson at quarterback to Ismael Camara protecting the blind side and a talented secondary led by John Meredith, here’s how the current class projects—and where Texas could still add talent before signing day.