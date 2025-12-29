Quinn Ewers throws his first NFL TDs and gets his first win as the Dolphins starter

Longhorn fans got a leftover stocking stuffer from Christmas on Sunday afternoon when Quinn Ewers beat former Sooner villain Baker Mayfield. The 20-17 Miami win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was Ewers’ first victory as the Dolphins starting quarterback. Though the victory didn’t happen within the confines of the Cotton Bowl and no Golden Hat was exchanged, it was satisfying just the same.

Because after Ewers was drafted in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, his professional future looked to be on shaky ground. But, Ewers has made the best out of an unideal start to the pros and made lemonade so far in Miami.

It was a full day of NFL firsts for the Longhorn legend, as he also threw his first career touchdown pass. It came when the Southlake native threw a 63 yard strike to a familiar face to Texas fans, former Oklahoma and Missouri receiver (by way of Allen) Theo Wease Jr.

And it didn’t take Ewers long to add a second touchdown pass. Late in the second quarter, Ewers threaded the needle for an impressive 11 yard touchdown pass to TE Greg Dulcich. The score gave Miami a 17-7 lead.

Miami and Ewers held on in the second half and the Dolphins defense created chaos for Mayfield, sacking him three times and turning him over the same amount. Ewers finished 14/22 on the day for 172 yards through the air and the two TD throws, plus a QB rating of 118.

The confidence from Quinn Ewers in his own endzone on 3rd and long🤘



This is why Parcels wanted a three-year starter (30+ games) pic.twitter.com/t6AyNrwfDW — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 28, 2025

It’s worth mentioning that the performance came while the Dolphins were without star wideouts Tyreek Hill (out for the season) and Jaylen Waddle, who left the game early with an injury. Ewers postgame interview will remind Texas fans of what Steve Sarkisian constantly praised his quarterback for, being a steady sea who never got too high or too low.