Rasheem Biles, Colin Simmons named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list

Texas Football senior linebacker Rasheem Biles and junior EDGE Colin Simmons were named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Charlotte Touchdown Club announced Tuesday. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to nation’s top defensive player.

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It marks the second-straight year Simmons has been recognized on the award’s preseason watch list. Biles earns a spot on the watch list for the first time in his career.

Former UT DB and 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron was one of four finalists for the Nagurski Trophy in 2024. Barron was Texas’ first Nagurski Trophy finalist since DT Malcolm Brown in 2014 while the Longhorns’ last winner was DE Brian Orakpo in 2008.

Biles was named a Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-American on June 30 and was selected to the Preseason All-SEC First Team on July 24. Biles transferred to Texas from Pitt in spring 2026. Biles played three seasons at Pitt (2023-25) and saw action in 31 games with 19 starts. Biles was a Second-Team All-ACC selection last season after making 10 starts at linebacker and led the nation with 1.70 tackles for loss per game. His 17.0 total tackles for loss tied for the eighth-most in the FBS last season. The Columbus, Ohio, native led the Panthers with 101 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass break-ups, two interceptions (returned for 85 yards and two touchdowns) and forced two fumbles. Biles delivered 11 stops and broke up a pass against Central Michigan on Sept. 6. He contributed 14 tackles at West Virginia on Sept. 13 and made six tackles and returned an interception for 75 yards for a touchdown against Louisville on Sept. 27. Against Boston College on Oct. 4, Biles forced a fumble, had a sack and recorded three tackles. He had a split-sack among nine total tackles vs. Notre Dame on Nov. 15 and returned a 10-yard interception for a touchdown against the Irish. He posted 15 tackles at Georgia Tech on Nov. 22 followed by a career-high 16-tackle performance vs. East Carolina in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Dec. 27. He also forced and recovered a fumble and broke up a pass in the bowl game.

Simmons was placed on Walter Camp’s Preseason All-America First Team on June 30 and the Preseason All-SEC First Team on July 24.

Simmons, a third-year EDGE, started in all 13 games for the Longhorns in 2025 and was tabbed to the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. The Dallas native led Texas with 15.5 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, 15 pressures, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His 12.0 sacks led the SEC and ranked fifth in the FBS. Simmons hauled in four SEC weekly honors last season. Simmons was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after compiling five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a career-high four pressures and a forced fumble that was returned by a teammate for a 52-yard touchdown in the win over Arkansas on Nov. 22. Simmons collected his third SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honor after the win over No. 9/11 Vanderbilt on Nov. 1. Against the Commodores, Simmons produced a strip-sack and also made the recovery on the first Vanderbilt possession of the game to go along with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. Simmons collected his second-straight SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honor after his performance in the road victory at Kentucky on Oct. 18. He recorded a career-high three sacks and a forced fumble vs. the Wildcats. He received his first career SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after UT’s win vs. No. 6/6 Oklahoma on Oct. 11. He logged 2.5 sacks as part of five tackles against the Sooners. In his first season on the Forty, Simmons took home freshman All-America honors after winning the 2024 Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2026 trophy on Nov. 19. The official presentation to the recipient of the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 7.

Texas opens the 2026 season vs. Texas State at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 5, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will broadcast on ESPN.

(via Texas release)