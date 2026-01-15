Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Read this if You Want Clarity on How Texas is Addressing Its Biggest Portal Need

Eric Nahlinby: Eric Nahlin49 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2025-12-31T155959.149
Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Options at offensive line, Texas' greatest position of need, are materializing fast with more potentially on the way. Here's what you need to know as of now.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Inside Texas
+
+
One subscription: The best Texas Longhorns coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.