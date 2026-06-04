RECAP: Texas softball moves to within one win of back-to-back national titles

The Texas Longhorns beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 7-3 in game one of the national championship series.

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Teagan Kavan got the start for Texas, while Texas Tech opted to go with Kaitlyn Terry over Nijaree Canady.

Kavan allowed an early run, giving up a solo home run to Mihyia Davis, the second batter of the game.

Kayden Henry led off the bottom of the first for the Longhorns with a bunt single, bringing up Texas’ hottest hitter, Katie Stewart. She sent it out of the park. Vivi Martinez singled and then Reese Atwood grounded into a fielder’s choice. A deep single from Hannah Wells put runners on the corners, forcing Nijaree Canady into the game.

A mishandled ground ball hit by Kaiah Altmeyer scored a run, and then a poorly judged drive from Ashton Maloney scored two more. Canady struck out Jaycie Nichols to end the inning, but not before Texas put five up in the first.

Kavan issued a few free passes, with a HBP in the second and a four-pitch walk in the third, but managed to strand both runners.

Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco pulled Canady in the bottom of the second, mentioning in an interview with ESPN that they need her for game two. The Red Raiders put Sam Lincoln on the mound. Lincoln came in shaky, giving up a four-pitch walk to Atwood, but settled in and retired the next three batters.

Kavan went 1-2-3 in the fourth, continuing to pitch very well after the first inning HR.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nichols got on with an infield single. Henry advanced her, and then Texas Tech intentionally walked Stewart. Vivi Martinez got on base with another infield single and the speedy Nichols beat out the throw at home. Atwood flew out to end the inning with Texas leading 6-1.

Texas Tech responded in the fifth with a walk and then a Mia Williams two-run homer. Texas did nothing with their half of the inning.

The Red Raiders got a runner on in the sixth, but good defense from the Texas infield got them out of it.

Texas then looked to add to their lead in the bottom of the inning. Alisa Sneed pinch hit for Maloney and singled, then Nichols reached on a fielder’s choice. Henry singled, then Stewart was HBP, loading the bases. Terry re-entered the game, and then Vivi Martinez hit a deep fly ball, scoring Nichols. Atwood lined out, but Texas went into the seventh with a four-run lead.

Tech had three outs and the bottom of their order up to bat, needing four. Kavan struck out the first batter on nine pitches. Atwood dropped the 3rd strike and had to make a great throw to first to keep a runner off the bases. The next batter popped up a foul ball, which Stewart caught. Kavan forced a flyout to left field, winning game one.

Texas is now one win away from back-to-back national championships.