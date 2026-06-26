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Inside Texas Football Recruiting

Recruiting Humidor: The latest intel on the five most important 2027 Texas targets

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Justin Wells
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Ismael Camara
Ismael Camara. (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

Texas Longhorns have been on a recruiting heater. Five-Star Plus+ John Meredith, four-star Tyler Alexander, three-stars Kyron Brown and Lucas Rhoa, and 2028 four-star Neimann Lawrence have all committed to the Longhorns in the past seven days. But a few big recruitments remain on the line. Here's the latest intel on the five of the most important UT targets for 2027.

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