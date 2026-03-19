Recruiting Rankings for the 2025-26 Texas Men's Basketball team before BYU tipoff

Let’s take a look at the recruiting rankings of the current Texas Men’s Basketball team before they tipoff with No. 6 BYU in today’s dose of March Madness.

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Jordan Pope (Napa, Calif.) was ranked as the No. 44 prospect and No. 3 combo guard in the 2024 On3 Industry Ranking for the transfer portal. On3 ranked Pope as the No. 110 overall prospect and the No. 6 combo guard.

Chendall Weaver (Mansfield, Texas) was ranked as the No. 272 overall prospect and the No. 24 combo guard in its 2023 transfer portal rankings.

Dailyn Swain (Columbus, OH) was ranked as the No. 38 overall prospect and the No. 6 small forward in the On3 Industry Ranking for the transfer portal in 2025. On3 ranked Swain as the No. 40 prospect and the No. 7 small forward.

Camden Heide (Minneapolis, Minn.) was ranked as the No. 202 overall prospect and the No. 37 small forward in the On3 Industry Ranking for the transfer portal in 2025. On3 ranked Heide as the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 28 small forward.

Simeon Wilcher (Roselle, NJ) was ranked as the No. 124 overall prospect and the No. 29 shooting guard in the On3 Industry Ranking for the transfer portal in 2025. On3 ranked Wilcher as the No. 163 overall prospect and the No. 32 shooting guard.

Matas Vokietaitis (Marijampole, Lithuania) was ranked as the No. 88 overall prospect and the No. 10 center in the On3 Industry Ranking for the transfer portal in 2025. On3 ranked Vokietaitis as the No. 72 overall prospect and the No. 10 center.

Tramon Mark (Dickinson, Texas) was ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect and the No. 6 shooting guard in the On3 Industry Ranking for the transfer portal in 2024. On3 ranked Mark as the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 10 shooting guard.

Lassina Traore (Abidjan, Ivory Coast) was ranked as the No. 160 overall prospect and the No. 36 power forward in the transfer portal according to the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Traore as the No. 189 overall prospect and the No. 48 power forward.

Nic Codie (Dallas, Texas) was the No. 65 overall prospect, No. 7 power forward, and No. 1 ranked talent in Texas for the Class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

John Clark (Houston, Texas) was the No. 63 overall prospect, No. 11 power forward, and No. 5 rated talent in Texas for the Class of 2024 according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Anthon McDermott (Hallsville, Texas) was unrated by Rivals recruiting.

Lewis Obiorah (London, England) was a three-star, via 247 rankings.

Brandon Taylor (Coppell, Texas) was unrated by Rivals recruiting.