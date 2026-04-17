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Recruiting Scoop: Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruiting Heating Up in 2027

On3 imageby: Justin Wells11 minutes ago

Texas isn’t playing around at wide receiver the 2027 cycle. The absolute latest on a pair of five-star pass-catchers and more headed to Austin this weekend in the Recruiting Scoop.

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