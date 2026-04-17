Recruiting Scoop: Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruiting Heating Up in 2027

Texas isn’t playing around at wide receiver the 2027 cycle. The absolute latest on a pair of five-star pass-catchers and more headed to Austin this weekend in the Recruiting Scoop.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Injured? Call Andre The lawyer at 214-444-8808. Located in Dallas, TX, Andre helps injured Longhorns in car wrecks, slip and falls, 18 wheeler accidents, on the job injuries, and wrongful deaths. https://andrethelawyer.com/

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.