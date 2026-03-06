Recruiting Scoop: Latest on five-star CB, DL targets and more

Texas has confirmed some big visits this spring at corner and DT.

Justin and Joe discuss the latest news in the recruitments of Marcus Fakatou, John Meredith, and Ah’Mari Stevens.

Fakatou is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player in California in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Fakatou as the No. 56 overall prospect, the No. 6 defensive lineman, and the No. 4 player in California.

Meredith is the No. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 2 prospect in Rivals’ ranking. He’s the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 2 player in Texas in both rankings.

Stevens is ranked as the No. 229 overall prospect, the No. 30 wide receiver, and the No. 23 player in Florida in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Stevens as the No. 300 overall prospect, the No. 42 wide receiver, and the No. 32 player in Florida.

