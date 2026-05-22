Recruiting Scoop: Most important recruits for each Texas assistant

The 2027 class has key targets for each Texas assistant.

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The discussion on the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel focused on key recruits for the Texas football assistant coaching staff. AJ Milwee secured quarterback Ty Knutson and is now targeting 2028 prospects. Jabbar Jalukke has locked up Noah Roberts but is also pursuing Landen Williams-Callis.

Kyle Flood’s top target is offensive lineman Ismael Camara.

Chris Jackson aims to keep Easton Royal committed.

Jeff Banks is involved in multiple recruitments, including kicker Noah Ash.

Will Muschamp is targeting defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie. LaAllan Clark, Blake Gideon, and Mark Orphey are after elite recruits as well.

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