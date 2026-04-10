Recruiting Scoop: Scrimmage Brings Top Targets to Austin

Here’s the important names heading to campus for visits soon as well as the latest recruiting news.

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The video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel provides an in-depth update on current recruiting developments for the University of Texas Longhorns football program. Hosted by Joe Cook and Justin Wells, the episode highlights key prospects, their decisions, and Texas’s positioning in a competitive recruiting landscape.

The focus is on several high-profile recruits, including offensive lineman Keyon Hemphill-Woods, defensive back Montre Jackson, offensive line star Ishmael Camara, and defensive end Kadin Fife from Georgia. The hosts emphasize Texas’s strategic recruiting approach, balancing development prospects with high-end talent, and maintaining strong relationships with recruits through visits and evaluations.

Throughout, the narrative stresses the importance of recruiting battles within Texas and out-of-state, underscoring the Longhorns’ efforts to secure top talent amid stiff competition from SEC and other Power Four programs.

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