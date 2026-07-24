Recruiting Scoop: Texas Adds Elite CB John Meredith a Full Year Early

Elite cornerback John Meredith is forgoing his final year of high school to join Texas early.

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The Inside Texas Football YouTube episode details the significant reclassification of John Meredith, a five-star cornerback originally in Texas’ 2027 recruiting class, who moved up to enroll early for the 2026 season. This strategic move stemmed from a complex high school transfer and eligibility challenges under Texas UIL rules, coupled with coordinated efforts involving North Crowley High School, Texas recruiting staff, and Meredith himself to enable early graduation and enrollment. The reclassification benefits both Meredith and Texas, removing uncertainty about his playing status and allowing him to develop in a strong defensive backroom without immediate pressure to start. The discussion highlights the intricacies of UIL transfer regulations, recruitment battles primarily between Texas and Texas A&M, and the broader implications for Texas’ cornerback depth chart and recruiting planning for 2027.

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