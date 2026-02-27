Recruiting Scoop: Texas battling Texas A&M for top in-state prospects
The Longhorns and the Aggies are in some good ol’ fashioned recruiting battles.
Justin and Joe discuss where some of the top in-state prospects in the 2027 class are trending after Justin and Charlie Williams joined forces with AggieYell’s Jasxon Callaway to look at where some of the UT vs. A&M recruiting battles are trending.
The two look at the recruitments where Texas is in a good position and pursuits where the Longhorns have plenty of work to do. Prospects discussed include Jalen Brewster, John Meredith, Kennedy Brown, Ismael Camara, Cooper Witten, Landen Williams-Callis, Julian Caldwell, Tre Moore, Montre Jackson, and Peyton Miller.
The two also note Easton Royal has a new visit to Texas scheduled for spring practices.
