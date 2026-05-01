Recruiting Scoop: Texas commit invited to Elite 11 Finals, latest on five-star targets

Coaches are on the road and top targets are trimming down their lists of top schools. Here’s the very latest.

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Justin and Joe go over Texas 2027 commit Ty Knutson’s invitation to the Elite 11 Finals. Every year, 20 of the top quarterbacks from around the country head to Los Angeles to try to contend for a spot in the Elite 11. Knutson, though underrated by the services, is right at home contending with other top signal-callers from around the nation.

The two then discuss the recruitment of five-star John Meredith. The Longhorns are in a tight battle with Texas A&M for Meredith, who received a number of predictions to Texas in recent days. Justin and Joe emphasize that this recruitment is likely to carry on until signing day.

Finally, coaches seeing top defensive prospects is discussed. The Longhorns have ventured to see players like Trenton Blaylock, Toa Satele, Kasi Curry, and Marcus Fakatou in recent weeks. Texas is in a strong position for all those listed.

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