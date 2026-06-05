Recruiting Scoop: Texas hosting top targets for its first OV weekend

A double-digit number of prospects are on their way to Austin for official visits.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

Injured? Call Andre The lawyer at 214-444-8808. Located in Dallas, TX, Andre helps injured Longhorns in car wrecks, slip and falls, 18 wheeler accidents, on the job injuries, and wrongful deaths. https://andrethelawyer.com/

The Texas Longhorns are hosting top recruits for their first official visit weekend, with key prospects including Jalen Brewster, the top prospect in the country, and John Meredith, the top cornerback. Brewster’s visit is significant for NIL negotiations, while Meredith’s decision could extend into late November. Jhadyn Nelson, a Texas Tech commit, is also being pursued by Texas.

Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie, both from California, are considering Texas along with other elite programs. The Longhorns are also focusing on defensive needs, particularly at linebacker and safety, with several commits and visitors expected to solidify their positions.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.