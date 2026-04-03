Recruiting Scoop: Texas Zeroing In on Its Next QB?

Texas is after some special players in 2028, including maybe its top quarterback target.

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The video provides an in-depth discussion of Texas football’s current recruiting efforts, focusing primarily on the 2028 recruiting class and spotlighting several key prospects. Joe Cook and Justin Wells highlight Texas’s strategies and challenges in recruiting top talent, particularly quarterbacks and defensive players, in a competitive landscape.

The hosts emphasize the importance of the quarterback position under coach Steve Sarkisian and discuss standout recruits Neimann Lawrence and Brysen Wright, both Florida-based athletes with high potential.

The conversation also covers Texas’s efforts to secure defensive back James Foster III from Lancaster, Texas, and the strong relationships built through long-term recruiting connections. The video touches on the evolving use of technology in recruiting, like drone footage, and how governing bodies like the UIL regulate it.

Overall, the discussion underscores Texas’s determination to compete for elite talent amid stiff competition, the significance of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals in recruiting, and the strategic approach Texas is taking for sustained success.

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