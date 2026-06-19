Recruiting Scoop: The FINAL OV weekend of the summer for the Texas Longhorns!

One more group of visitors makes their way to town this weekend.

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Inside Texas’ latest Recruiting Scoop episode centers on a pivotal weekend for Longhorns recruiting, but the conversation begins with the commitment of 5-star CB John Meredith, described as a rare, immediate‑impact talent and arguably Texas’s highest‑rated corner recruit of the modern era.

The staff also hosts dynamic WR Easton Royal, who has withstood heavy LSU pressure, and prolific RB Landen Williams‑Callis, for whom Texas is re‑emerging as a serious contender despite prior staff turnover. In the secondary, Texas appears to prioritize Dhillon McGee slightly over Brandon Sherrard. On the defensive line, the staff is sorting numbers between Tyler Alexander and high‑upside Jason Johnson, while monitoring in‑state flip candidates.

Offensively, OL coach Kyle Flood is under pressure to land interior guard Lucas Rhoa to complement Jackson Cook. The most complex recruitment is Ismael Camara, who values relationships and a stable “home” over NIL and is taking a deliberate, long‑term approach to his decision.

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