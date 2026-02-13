Recruiting Scoop: The players Texas must get on campus this spring

The Longhorns HAVE to get these players to visit this spring.

Justin and Joe go over the 10 players Texas need to get on campus during the spring in order to have a chance when official visit season comes around. Names committed to other schools like K’Adrian Redmond and Eli Johnson are mentioned. Those two are in-state prospects who had previous affinity for the Longhorns but have pledged elsewhere.

Other prospects like high-end corners John Meredith and Joshua Dobson are included. Texas is in a good position for both of those players but the Longhorns’ standing could be much improved by a spring visit.

The last two players are longshots who, if Texas doesn’t host once this spring, they won’t have any chance of landing.

