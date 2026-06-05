Reese Atwood helped elevate Texas from contender to champion and leaves the 40 Acres as a legend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senior catcher Reese Atwood left Texas better than she found it.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

If launching a ball over the outfield wall was the only thing that Atwood was known for, she’d still be a fixture in the Texas program’s history. The senior slugger leaves Austin as one of the most iconic hitters to ever don the burnt orange, piling up 74 career home runs, 283 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .729.

“Going back to being recruited by Texas, it was such a dream come true for me,” Atwood said. “Coach (Mike) White never lost faith in me and was able to develop me in four years and to make me into the absolute best player I could be. Just so incredibly grateful.”

When Atwood arrived on the 40 Acres as a highly touted recruit, fans wondered if she could be the special sauce to propel Texas team to its first national championship.

Atwood’s freshman year in 2023 ended at the Knoxville Super Regional. While the following year was more successful, it still ended in heartbreak with a loss to rival Oklahoma in the championship series.

But good things come to those who wait.

Her junior and senior seasons provided numerous reasons to celebrate. As the confetti fell last night, Atwood stood as one of the main characters in the Longhorns’ success story, delivering the power, leadership and consistency that transformed Texas from a contender into a champion. From her go-ahead single on an attempted intentional walk in game one of the 2025 championship series, to her steadying performance in 2026, and all moments in between, Atwood became a Longhorn legend during her final two seasons.

“She’s just such a focal point of this program, like she’s a definition of what it means to be a Texas Longhorn,” junior Katie Stewart said. “Just to see the hard work she puts in day in and day out for this team just to be able to produce the way she is, like those records aren’t a fluke. She’s just worked so hard.”

The senior class inherited a Texas program that was already ascending under White. That last step to the highest level proved to be one of the most difficult to take. Texas had reached the sport’s biggest stage, but there was still a gap between being one of the nation’s best teams and being the last team standing. Atwood and her teammates helped close that gap.

Out of a possible 259 games, Atwood failed to appear in just three. She failed to start only six. Fans expected to see Atwood behind the plate when they came to McCombs Field. Her power numbers drew headlines. During pre-game lineup announcements, attendees were waiting to cheer when Atwood’s name was called.

So when asked about the departure of Atwood, junior Teagan Kavan‘s voice cracked with emotion.

“She’s going to be a friend for life, and I’m just so proud of her,” Kavan said. “You couldn’t write it better to end it this way for her.”

After playing a lights-out game, Kavan, never one to talk about herself, tried to put the career of Atwood into words.

“She’s the heart and soul of this program,” Kavan said. “She sets the standard for what it means to work hard and what it means to be a Longhorn.”

How does Texas replace Atwood? Well, talents come and go, and the next superstar is out there, but Atwood won’t be quickly forgotten. For many athletes, legacy can be difficult to define. Numbers eventually get surpassed, and records get broken, but the most lasting impact often comes from the culture players help build and the example they leave behind.

“We challenge them to leave their jersey in a better place, leave their legacy, and we can definitely say our seniors have accomplished that,” White said.

As the Longhorns trickled into Devon Park on Thursday afternoon with a repeat national championship on their minds, they didn’t immediately head to the dugout with their heads down and their focus on TTU. Instead, they put their belongings down, picked up Sharpies, and started signing autographs for the little girls who lined up early to meet their favorite players.

Atwood worked her way down the line slowly. No one was going to be missed. Even when a member of the staff quietly nudged her to say it was 50 minutes to first pitch, she shrugged it off, determined to make an impact off the diamond and with the people who support her.

For a player who’s collected the accolades and records, Atwood spent her last game ensuring that she left her jersey in a better place.