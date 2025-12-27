Replacing Tre Wisner in the Texas RB Room

Texas is making tough decisions in the portal. Here’s how Texas can solve the RB position in light of Tre Wisner‘s departure.

The discussion centers on the departure of Tre Wisner, a running back for the Texas Longhorns, and how the team can replace him effectively after his decision to enter the portal. The hosts, Texas Homer and Ian Boyd, analyze Wisner’s performance in detail, emphasizing that despite his popularity among fans and his impressive performances in rivalry games, his overall statistical production was below average compared to other FBS running backs.

They highlight that Wisner ranked in the bottom quartile in key metrics such as yards per attempt, yards after contact per attempt, and breakaway percentage. The conversation contrasts Wisner’s style with other running backs who show stronger production metrics. They stress the importance of explosiveness and versatility in running backs for the Texas offense, especially under Steve Sarkisian’s system, which thrives on variety and exploiting aggressive defenses.

The hosts also discuss the unique traits Wisner brought to the team, including his leadership, reliability as a third-down back, and pass-blocking skills. However, they argue that leadership alone cannot justify underperformance on the field, especially when Wisner and others are seeking raises despite below-average production. The talk shifts to the tactical aspects, explaining why Wisner excelled particularly against rivals like Texas A&M and Oklahoma, due to those teams’ aggressive defensive styles that Sarkisian’s offense could exploit. They also explore what defensive adjustments opposing teams use to neutralize such running backs, namely more conservative, disciplined gap control.

Ultimately, the hosts express optimism about Texas’s running back room moving forward, especially if the team can acquire high-production players from the transfer portal. They underscore the importance of balancing explosiveness, toughness, and pass-catching ability in new running backs to fit the team’s offensive needs.

