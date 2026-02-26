Report: Arch Manning is out of his boot after offseason surgery

After Texas completed its 2025 season, quarterback Arch Manning underwent minor foot surgery during the penultimate week of January. According to the school, it was a “preventative measure to address a previous injury.” Texas said he was set to be limited during off-season workouts but “is expected back during spring football.”

Manning has made more progress, according to a Thursday report from ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

Even while “limited, especially early on,” the reps for Manning with new targets like Cam Coleman plus other members of the wide receiver room will be critical as the Longhorns look to return to the College Football Playoff in the 2026 season.

On Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did not express any concerns about Manning being behind on building chemistry with wideouts new and old.

“I think for Arch, the key is as we get into spring football practice that he’s getting to start to throwing and throwing routes on air, throwing 7-on-7, doing those things,” Sarkisian said. “I think we have plenty of time for that to happen.”

Last year, Manning was 248-for-404 for 3163 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the Longhorns’ 10-3 season. He also rushed 92 times for 399 yards and 10 scores. Manning recorded a receiving touchdown as well.

With spring practice set to start March 9, even if limited, Sarkisian believes Manning will have plenty of opportunities to learn more about his pass-catchers throughout the spring and summer ahead of a pivotal fall.

“I think Arch will be fine,” Sarkisian said. “When he’s cleared and ready to go, he’s going to get plenty of time with Cam, Sterling (Berkhalter), with some of the new faces like Kohen (Brown), Jermaine (Bishop), Chris Stewart. These guys are really talented. That room is really talented right now, so he’ll have plenty of time to get that done.”