Report: Texas asks out of future series with Arizona State

Texas has canceled its scheduled future series with the Arizona State Sun Devils, per a report from Chris Karpman.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on all things Texas Longhorns HERE]

Texas was set to travel to Arizona State in 2032 and host the Sun Devils in 2033. The Longhorns have not announced a replacement matchup. Arizona State announced Tuesday that it will have a home-and-home with Stanford in 2031 and 2032.

Non-conference games have come into focus in recent months, especially after Texas was left out of the College Football Playoff with a 9-3 record. Texas logged a 3-2 record against top-10 opponents in 2025 but that three in the loss column ostensibly left the Longhorns out of the 12-team field.

As a result, Steve Sarkisian was asked in December as to whether his program would continue to schedule difficult non-conference games. Texas viewed its season opening loss to Ohio State as the thing that kept it out of the CFP.

Sarkisian and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte both have said that the return matchups with Ohio State and Michigan will remain on the schedule even with the SEC moving to a nine-game league slate. Other games were not as safe, as evidenced by the report today.

For Sarkisian, these types of moves were being discussed throughout December.

“We’re going to honor Ohio State and Michigan. For the next two years, we know what our non-conference schedule is going to look like,” Sarkisian said in December. “I think anything beyond that is up for discussion. CDC and I have already had that discussion. We need to take a good, hard look at what our non-conference schedule looks like beyond the next two years.”

Postseason opportunity is the main focus for Sarkisian and Del Conte. But Del Conte recently mentioned if Texas could play high-profile non-conference games and not get punished terribly for losing them, they would prefer to keep them.

“I will tell you that college football is built around your regular season,” Del Conte said at his annual town hall. “Do you guys really want nice, good games in DKR? We could play three cream puffs and we can play an SEC schedule. But if the playoff is going to expand, which I prefer the playoff expands, you want to then have great games and value those great games as long as we have an opportunity to get into the postseason.”

The only other high-profile out-of-conference matchup that remains on Texas’ future schedule is a home-and-home with Notre Dame. The Longhorns are scheduled to travel to Notre Dame in 2028 then host the Fighting Irish in 2029.

According to documents obtained by Inside Texas via open records request, if Texas wanted to cancel that series, the Longhorns would owe Notre Dame $500,000 if the notice of cancellation is received two or more years before the scheduled date of the game. That means Texas has until September 9 of this year to get out of the series with the Fighting Irish for half-a-million dollars.

If Texas sends notice after September 9, 2026 but before September 9, 2027, then UT would owe $1 million. Any notice to cancel sent within one calendar year of the scheduled game would cost Texas $1.5 million.

Texas is 2-0 all time against Arizona State. The last matchup took place at the 2025 Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Texas defeated the Sun Devils 39-31 in double overtime.

Future Texas out-of-conference opponents

2026: Texas State, Ohio State, UTSA

2027: New Mexico State, Michigan, UTEP

2028: Louisiana Tech, at Notre Dame, UTSA

2029: ULM, UTEP, Notre Dame

2030: UTSA

2031: UTEP