Report: Texas' Brandon Harris becomes the newest million dollar general manager in college football

According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, Texas general manager Brandon Harris is one of few in college football with his title making seven figures.

Harris is set to receive a raise from his current $600,000 salary to $1 million, according to the Statesman.

Previous reporting by USA Today listed only North Carolina’s Michael Lombardi as making more than $1 million in a general manager role. His annual salary working with Bill Belichick is $1.51 million. Harris was previously one of the top 10 highest paid general managers. Some notable names who make over $800,000 in a GM role include Ohio State’s Mark Pantoni, Cal’s Ron Rivera, and Oklahoma’s Jim Nagy.

The Statesman reported contract details for other Texas assistants via open records request. Chris Jackson, Michael Bimonte, LaAllan Clark, Mark Orphey, and Kenny Baker all earned extensions and raises. AJ Milwee received an extension but no raise. Milwee is now signed through the 2027 season.

Jackson will receive $700,000 in 2026 and $725,000 in 2027.

Bimonte will receive $400,000 this year and his salary will grow to $450,000 as his deal carries on. Similar terms were given to Clark.

Orphey will earn $650,000 this year and $700,000 next year.

Baker received a raise that will pay him $950,000 this year and $1 million in 2027.

Blake Gideon and Jabbar Juluke, two assistants who either returned to Texas or joined the program in the offseason, had their contract details publicized by the Statesman. Gideon will make $800,000 this year and $850,000 next year.

Juluke will make $325,000 this year and then $850,000 in 2027.

Contract details for Will Muschamp, Johnny Nansen, and Kyle Flood were recently revealed in a University of Texas Board of Regents agenda.

Muschamp will be paid $2.7 million for work done between December 19, 2025 and December 31, 2026, according to the agenda. That salary will be split between direct payments to Muschamp and payments as part of a professional services contract with Davis Island Holdings LLC. Muschamp’s total salary will be $2.8 million in 2027 and $2.9 million in 2028. Muschamp will also have one dealer car, club membership in accordance with the athletic department’s policies and procedures, and tickets to athletic events in accordance with the athletic department’s policies and procedures.

He will also receive a one-time relocation payment of $35,000. Maximum incentives for Muschamp can be 19% of his annual base salary and professional services payments, according to the agenda.

Nansen, who was signed through the 2026 season, is now signed through the 2027 season and will be paid $1.2 million annually in 2026 and 2027. That stands as a one-year extension but it is not a bump in salary.

Flood was previously scheduled to make $1.525 million in 2026. He’ll make that much both in 2026 and 2027, which adds one additional year onto his previous deal. Like Nansen, there is no bump in salary on the year tacked on.

Tight ends coach Jeff Banks received an extension last offseason that keeps him in Austin through 2027.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is scheduled to make $11.05 million this year.