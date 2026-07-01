Report: Texas makes two home run hires for the 2027 season

As Kendall Rodgers from D1 Baseball broke on X, Texas is hiring Jack Marder and Caleb Longely for the upcoming 2027 season. Both coaches are rising stars in the coaching world, and the latter is making a welcomed return to the Texas Longhorns.

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Sources: @TexasBaseball is making two very strong hires and additions to its staff. The #Horns are hiring Oregon star assistant Jack Marder as the recruiting coordinator, while former Texas/Texas A&M assistant Caleb Longley will assist with hitters/recruiting. #Hookem



UPDATED… pic.twitter.com/MBkflJ4x4b — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 30, 2026

Jack Marder

Jack Marder is reportedly being hired as the recruiting coordinator.

He has been excellent for Oregon in recruiting. The former Oregon player had the nation’s 5th best class per Baseball America in 2022, and over the last 3 seasons he has brought in top 25 recruiting classes for the Oregon Ducks. While he is not being brought in to coach hitters, it doesn’t hurt that the Oregon Ducks have set 19 new records under his tutelage coming into the 2026 season.

Texas fans should be well versed with the talent he can bring to campus, as the Longhorns just faced off against a talented Ducks squad in the super regionals. Two of his former recruits fall into the top 50 of transfer portal candidates, one of which has not committed yet… and Texas is in the race. It can’t hurt to have a coach that has familiarity with Angel Laya, a top portal prospect.

Caleb Longely

Caleb Longely has reportedly been hired as a hitting coach who will help in recruiting.

Longely has some familiarity with Austin, as he was here for the 2021-2024 seasons. With his help, the Longhorns saw three of the best home run hitting campaigns in school history. In 2022 the Texas Longhorns hit a school record 128 homers, eclipsing the 100 HR mark again in the 2024 season with 112 HRs. Longely helped Ivan Melendez on his way to a record season with 32 HRs, which lead to the Longhorns’ first Golden Spikes Award.

Longely was also responsible for recruiting Anthony Pack Jr. to Texas and Jorian Wilson to Texas A&M, both were heavily battling for SEC freshman of the year in 2026.

Longely is also the CEO of a rising sports training company that has trained with MLB, NBA, and NFL players. He was heavily involved in the draft preparation of the late Dwayne Haskins and Jalen Hurts prior to joining the Longhorns. At Arizona State, Longley coached 2020’s No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torklelson and fellow first rounder Alika Williams.

He most recently spent time with the Reds organization after spending one season at Texas A&M in 2025.

These are two massive hires for the Longhorns as they look to finalize both the roster and the coaching staff for the 2027 season after the departures of assistant coach Nolan Cain for Texas A&M and director of program development Chuck Box for Jackson Academy in Mississippi.

Longely will feature as a hitting coach and help in recruiting, while Marder will serve as the recruiting coordinator.