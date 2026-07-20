Report: Texas to play Baylor during the 2026-27 season

Texas will reunite with an old Big 12 and Southwest Conference rival early in the 2026-27 season, according to Jon Rothstein. Per Rothstein, the Longhorns are finalizing an agreement to play Baylor on November 15 at the Frost Bank Center, the home of the San Antonio Spurs.

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NEWS: Texas and Baylor are finalizing an agreement to meet on November 15th at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/0mAIyHxSOH — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 20, 2026

During SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Texas head coach Sean Miller said this game was supposed to feature Ohio State but that matchup never came to fruition.

Texas last played Baylor on March 4, 2024. The Bears defeated the Longhorns 93-85. Texas leads the all-time series 165-98.

Miller just completed his first season as head coach of the Longhorns. Texas completed the 2025-26 season with a 21-15 record and finished ranked No. 22 in the final AP Poll. Texas reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2023 before falling to Purdue.

Known opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season

Preseason contests

Arizona State secret scrimmage

SMU secret scrimmage

Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25

Known dates

Nov. 15 – Baylor (in San Antonio) – TBA – TBA

Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1

Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox

Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA

Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA

SEC slate (dates unknown)

at Florida

Florida

at Oklahoma

Oklahoma

at Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Kentucky

Missouri

Tennessee

at Georgia

at LSU

at Ole Miss

at Mississippi State

at South Carolina

at Vanderbilt

Texas 2026-27 roster