Inside Texas Basketball
Report: Texas to play Baylor during the 2026-27 season
Texas will reunite with an old Big 12 and Southwest Conference rival early in the 2026-27 season, according to Jon Rothstein. Per Rothstein, the Longhorns are finalizing an agreement to play Baylor on November 15 at the Frost Bank Center, the home of the San Antonio Spurs.
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During SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Texas head coach Sean Miller said this game was supposed to feature Ohio State but that matchup never came to fruition.
Texas last played Baylor on March 4, 2024. The Bears defeated the Longhorns 93-85. Texas leads the all-time series 165-98.
Miller just completed his first season as head coach of the Longhorns. Texas completed the 2025-26 season with a 21-15 record and finished ranked No. 22 in the final AP Poll. Texas reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2023 before falling to Purdue.
Known opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season
Preseason contests
- Arizona State secret scrimmage
- SMU secret scrimmage
- Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25
Known dates
- Nov. 15 – Baylor (in San Antonio) – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1
- Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox
- Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA
SEC slate (dates unknown)
- at Florida
- Florida
- at Oklahoma
- Oklahoma
- at Texas A&M
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- at Georgia
- at LSU
- at Ole Miss
- at Mississippi State
- at South Carolina
- at Vanderbilt
Texas 2026-27 roster
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
- F David Punch, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
- G Amari Evans, Tennessee: 4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Elyjah Freeman, Auburn: 9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 apg
- G Mikey Lewis, St. Mary’s (CA): 13.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg
- G Mantas Laurencikas, Monaco U 21: 13 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.4 APG
- F Marcus Spears Jr.: No. 10 per Rivals
- W Austin Goosby: No. 34 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 123 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins
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