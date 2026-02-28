Riojas shoves, Robbins slams and Texas has its first top 10 win of the season

The first 2.5 innings in Houston were a bit sleepy, at least for a top-10 matchup on a Friday.

Then Aiden Robbins stepped to the plate.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

The Texas Longhorns and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were notched at 0 in a pitchers’ battle, one that had been delayed an hour because of an earlier game in the Bruce Bolt College Classic in Houston. Texas’ Ruger Riojas had allowed two base runners in the top half, but he and Coastal’s Luke Jones were both pitching well.

After getting the first out of the inning, Jones gave up a single to Adrian Rodriguez. In stepped Robbins, who had an interesting start to the AB, with Rodriguez advancing to third on a pick-off and run-down saw a ball hit off the runner’s back and into the dugout. What should’ve been out No. 2 turned into a runner on third.

Robbins fought to 3-2 and got a pitch to hit. A slider hung up the middle, and Robbins took a rip. 466 feet later, the ball had landed.

You read that right, 466 feet.

Robbins’ 112 MPH exit velo swing carried the ball up and nearly out of Daikin Park, where the Astros call home, landing onto the famous Phillips 66 Home Run Train. It was one of the furthest tracked hits in the ballpark’s history. Who cares if it was a metal bat? Texas took a 2-0 lead, and the Longhorns would end up taking the contest 8-1.

From there, it was all Riojas. He had given up those two base runners in the third, and they would be his last.

From there, he forced a grounder to short to the leadoff batter in hte top of the fourth. The next two batters? Swing and miss, his seventh and eighth Ks.

If you thought that was dominant, he took the mound the next inning and struck out the side in order, two swinging, one looking. His fastball consistently touched 97 MPH, and 49 strikes on 71 total pitches. Riojas utilized six pitches according to Baseball Savant.

His final statline:

5 IP

1 H, 1 BB

0 R

11 Ks

A career high in strikeouts in just five innings.

In the bottom half before Riojas broke his career high, Temo Becerra hit his first homer as a Longhorn, a solo shot line-drive straight into the Crawford Boxes in left field to give Texas the 3-0 lead. The Longhorns would add a fourth on a Rodriguez opposite-field double in the sixth.

Riojas’ night was cut pretty short, given his dominance, just 71 total pitches to reach those 11 Ks. In came Max Grubbs, who did surrender an earned run in 1 2/3 innings of work thanks to two singles to the left side, the first of which led to a runner advancing to second on an odd bounce off Becerra at third.

Ethan Walker got the final out of the inning before handing the ball to true freshman Brett Crossland.

Crossland made quick work of his first two batters, but walked the third batter of the inning. Still a scary scenario, so in came pitching coach Max Weiner for a mound visit. Crossland would proceed to spike the next two pitches, advancing the runner to second, and suddenly Coastal had some life. But Crossland locked in immediately, throwing three straight strikes with great movement and retiring the final batter of the inning on the swinging K.

But the bats stole the show at the end of the day. Needing a run or two more of insurance in the bottom of the eighth, and smelling blood in the water, Becerra stepped in comfortably after an Anthony Pack four-pitch walk.

On a 2-1 pitch, Becerra sent a ball flying to left field, clearing the seats in the Crawford Boxes and onto the back wall for his second home run in the game. After eight games without his first slam in burnt orange, he gave the travelling fans two to remember in Houston.

With the score 6-1, it felt like the game was wrapped up, but Ashton Larson wasn’t done. Three pitches later, another ball sailed into the left-field boxes, and Texas was up 7-1. Back-to-back jacks for the Horns, showing a tremendous display of power.

Texas made it eight on a Robbins sac fly, ending his day with three RBI, and Hudson Hamilton closed it out.

Texas took down Coastal Carolina 8-1, a comfortable win against a top-10 team in the nation and a talented group. Texas had won its first eight to start the year, but none of the magnitude of this one. Today was a litmus test, and they passed with flying colors. This group is legit.

Texas will take on Baylor tomorrow night at 7 P.M. with a chance to take the first two in the Bruce Bolt Classic.