Rivals300 2028 Rankings: Texas High School Football Players Represented and Early Longhorn Targets

Rivals has rolled out its 2028 Rivals300, and once again, the state of Texas is loaded with talent. Forty-plus players from the state of Texas are represented in the rankings, giving an early look at just how deep this class is across the Lone Star State.

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States with the most players in the initial 2028 Rivals300⭐️



Read: https://t.co/t0q2wZienO pic.twitter.com/kB2wLuR7jc — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) March 23, 2026

And while it may seem early, this is exactly when elite programs start building their boards.

For Texas, this is not just a list. It is a blueprint. The Longhorns are already involved with many of these prospects, whether that is through early offers, multiple visits to Austin, or ongoing evaluations. What Rivals has done is simply put rankings to names Texas already has eyes on.

Here is where some of those Texas-based prospects stand early in the 2028 cycle.

Texas Offered Prospects

Jaylen Addai | WR

Shadow Creek High School — Pearland, (TX)

Natl 14 | Pos 4 | St 1

James Foster III | S

Lancaster High School — Lancaster, (TX)

Natl 41 | Pos 3 | St 3

R’Monie Edwards | OT

Cy Ranch High School — Cypress, (TX)

Natl — | Pos — | St —

Dillon Mitchell | ATH

C.E. King High School — Houston, (TX)

Natl 48 | Pos 10 | St 5

Damarion Mays | WR

North Crowley High School — Arlington, (TX)

Natl 49 | Pos 11 | St 6

Micah Rhodes | RB

Klein Oak High School — Spring, (TX)

Natl 72 | Pos 5 | St 8

Royce Bimage | CB

Dickinson High School — Dickinson, (TX)

Natl 241 | Pos 25 | St 25

CJ Whaley | ATH

Atlanta High School — Atlanta, (TX)

Natl 118 | Pos 6 | St 16

Brendyn Jackson | WR

Midlothian High School — Midlothian, (TX)

Natl 133 | Pos 20 | St 17

Jayden Thompson | OT

Lovejoy High School — Lucas, (TX)

Natl 290 | Pos 27 | St 40

Aaron Snell | DL

Waxahachie High School — Waxahachie, (TX)

Natl — | Pos 41 | St 46

Ty McCurry | OT

Carroll High School — Southlake, (TX)

Natl — | Pos 34 | St 51

Khristian White | CB

Cy Ranch High School — Cypress, (TX)

Natl — | Pos 35 | St —

Jai’Storm Knight | OT

Judson High School — San Antonio, (TX)

Natl 97 | Pos 9 | St 12

Texas Evaluating (No Offer Yet)

Tristin “TK” Gaines | QB

Waller High School — Waller, (TX)

Natl 96 | Pos 10 | St 11

Tylan Henderson | LB

Weiss High School — Pflugerville, (TX)

Natl 281 | Pos 24 | St 30

Kingston Rogers | EDGE

Royse City High School — Royse City, (TX)

Natl — | Pos 43 | St 57

Kendrick Harris | IOL

Duncanville High School — Duncanville, (TX)

Natl 249 | Pos 14 | St 27