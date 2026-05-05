Road to Omaha: Texas projected as the No. 3 national seed in recent NCAA Tournament predictions

As the end of the season nears, the weekly projections for the NCAA regionals are starting to feel real. With only a few games left on the schedule, Texas is in a great spot to not only hold onto a top-8 national seed but to finish near the top of the seedings in order to get an easier regional grouping.

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Let’s dive into the projected regionals from D1Baseball and Baseball America.

Starting with D1Baseball’s projection, they see the Longhorns as the No. 3 overall seed with a rematch versus 4-seed Tarleton State to open up the regional round. Miami (Fla.) would come in as the 2-seed for the regional with hopes to return the favor to Texas after having lost their home regional in 2023.

Across from Texas are some really tough opponents. Florida State traveling to Austin would make for an super regional. Arkansas making it through would see a fiery SEC rivalry come to life in the supers. East Carolina would love nothing more than to knock Texas out like the Longhorns did to them in 2022.

Baseball America’s projection also has Texas as the No. 3 national seed, with Jacksonville State as the 2-seed. Jim Schlossnagle’s former program in TCU would be the 3-seed in the Austin regional. The Frogs carry a strong history of ruining the Longhorns’ season in tournament play at the Disch.

Across from Texas in the potential super regional round would be Florida, who took two of three versus the Longhorns in Austin last season. Also, there’s Nebraska who is fighting for a regional host spot but is a 2-seed in this projection. At the 3-seed would be NC State, a solid team from the ACC.

Texas is about to face off against UTSA, with six conference games remaining. Winning tonight and beating Missouri at home feels like enough to lock up a top-8 national seed for Texas’ postseason hopes.