Road to Omaha: Texas still a top-3 seed in the latest field of 64 projections

The Texas Longhorns have lost a little bit of their shine in recent weeks, but that isn’t stopping D1Baseball or Baseball America from being bullish on Jim Schlossnagle’s club. Both of the major services still see Texas as having one of the best resumes in the nation. After all, the Longhorns’ RPI currently sits at No. 2 only behind the UCLA Bruins.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Let’s look at the recent projections for Texas’ road to Omaha.

Starting of with the latest projection from D1Baseball. They see Texas as the No. 3 overall seed, sitting across from No. 14 Ole Miss as a potential super regional opponent. That would be a familiar opponent on a familiar playing field with the two teams having played a conference series at Disch-Falk Field earlier in the season.

Looking at the regional opponents Texas would be facing, Miami would be the only real threat to ruin the Longhorns hopes in the regional round. However, they have been untested outside of ACC play, the Hurricanes are .500 in games against Q1 opponents. This would be an elite baseball brand matchup in the regional round, however.

Looking at the projection from Baseball America, they are slightly higher on Texas than D1 is. They have the Longhorns as the No. 2 overall seed, across from an old conference foe in No. 15 Nebraska. Baseball America has a strong regional projection for both the Longhorns and the Cornhuskers.

In the Texas regional, there would be quite a few familiar faces in Disch-Falk Field. Both Texas State and Lamar have made trips to the Disch this season. There would be a lot of familiarity there, as well as Ethan Mendoza would being seeing his previous school and head coach in Austin in the Sun Devils.

Of the two projections, the former from D1Baseball probably creates the preferrable road to Omaha. Though at this point in the season, there will likely be no truly easy roads. That’s what makes the end of May and beginning of June so special.

The road to Omaha is getting close and the Longhorns remain one of the top teams to arrive at the prized destination.