Ruger Riojas' career high Ks and a Pack-Man walkoff slam gives Texas its 13th win in a row

No matter the opponent, and no matter the stakes, there are few feelings better than a walk-off grand slam.

But when it comes off the bat of a true freshman, just 13 games into his young career, to continue the unbeaten streak for the home ball club, it’s hard to top that type of elation at any level.

The Longhorns, as expected, stormed through the USC Upstate Spartans, but it came off the back of impressive performances from both hitting and pitching, and Texas moved to 13-0 with the 14-2 win, thanks to an Anthony Pack walk-off run-rule grandslam in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“It felt amazing,” Pack said. “I was floating around the bases. I’ve never hit a walk off grand slam in my life. Doing it in front of the Texas crowd, always behind us. It felt great.”

Despite giving up a 2nd-inning bomb, Ruger Riojas had arguably his best performance of the season on the mound. It feels like we’re saying that every week. After that homer, Riojas settled in and retired his next 11 batters, giving up just one run overall in his five innings of work.

He also produced a career high 12 strikeouts, breaking the record he set last week against Coastal Carolina. His fastball was humming, sitting at 96 through his final inning of work. Riojas exited after just 80 pitches in six innings, and though he had given up more base runners in that final frame, it felt like he could’ve struck out 15 on the day.

“Every outing I feel like I have that kind of stuff,” Riojas said. “I try to compete to the fullest. And, you know, let the outcomes happen. It’s out of my control whenever I release the ball, but this is my favorite night.”

He was flat-out unhittable for most of this outing, and the bats responded accordingly.

Texas saw all six of its runs in the first five innings come from the longball, with Ethan Mendoza leading off the bottom of the 1st with a looping homer that was aided by the wind. Trackman data said it was a 327-foot homerun. That fence is 340 feet out. A homer is a homer, though!

Casey Borba’s the next inning was much more convincing, as he walloped a ball to left center field to retake the lead after the Spartans bomb in the top half.

Temo Becerra would knock in Aiden Robbins the very next inning on yet another homer, and Robbins would follow up two innings later with a bomb of his own.

“(He’s) just a veteran presence,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said about Beccerra. “You know, he hit .360 in the ACC last year, only one Homer. He’s gotten bigger here. He’s been able to take advantage of the resources at Texas and the swing changes that he’s made with (hitting coach Troy) Tulowitzki, to kind of free himself up and become a little more aggressive with the swing.”

And a bomb it was for Robbins, his shot towered up and out of the stadium, landing into the street between the Disch and the Tennis stadium and extending Texas’ lead to five runs.

It was clearly all Texas from there, with Riojas finishing off the next frame and the Longhorns adding more runs in the back innings.

Becerra would add an RBI single, and a run of his own on an awkward wild pitch, in the bottom of the 7th, and even with the Spartans adding a run of their own in the top half of that inning off Max Grubbs, Texas was able to find the run-rule victory in the bottom of the 8th off the bat of Pack.

“Temo for sure has made big swing adjustments. Robbins has done some things with Tulo(witzki) to get to his power, especially to the pull side. And then, you know, Mendoza just gotten bigger and stronger. And don’t count out Carson Tinney yet, he’s coming,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s somewhat part of our game, but I’d like to think we’re an offense that can play in any condition, and that’s what we try to recruit to.”

Alongside Riojas, Becerra and Robbins continued their hot streaks, combining for six hits and six RBI. Haiden Leffew also had a strong inning on the mound, striking out two.

But no one’s night ended better than the true freshman Pack. A walk-off grandslam, Texas’ fifth run-rule of the season, and yet another giant moment for Texas’ youngest superstar. It feels like he has a career day once a week, at this point.

“My last at bat I was like ‘they’re not beating me on the fastball,’ Pack said. “I got a fastball, and I got a hold of it.”