Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe commits to Texas

After losing both starting cornerbacks from the 2025 season, the Longhorns looked to the portal to bolster defensive back depth. Mark Orphey found what he was looking for in a familiar place. Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe has committed to Texas.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Mascoe is ranked as the No. 59 overall prospect and the No. 5 cornerback in the transfer portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Mascoe as the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 5 cornerback. As a member of the class of 2023, Mascoe was the No. 933 overall prospect, the No. 94 cornerback, and the No. 131 player in Florida in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Mascoe as the No. 66 cornerback and the No. 83 player in Florida.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mascoe logged 590 snaps for the Scarlet Knights in 2024 with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 77.2, a run defense grade of 51.2, a tackling grade of 76.3, and a coverage grade of 83.6. He logged 53 tackles with 2.0 for loss plus one interception, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.